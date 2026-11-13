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Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India Launch Tipped for January 2027; Xiaomi 18T Could Arrive Later

Xiaomi 18 Pro could be priced around Rs. 1,50,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2026 19:28 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India Launch Tipped for January 2027; Xiaomi 18T Could Arrive Later

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi is reportedly planning to bring new phones to Indian market
  • Redmi Note 17 Aura is expected to be a new model in Redmi Note 17 series
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro features a 6.4-inch display
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Xiaomi could launch many smartphones in India over the coming months. Although the company has yet to reveal thier names, a new leak suggests their possible names, prices and launch timeline. The Chinese tech brand is said to launch Xiaomi 18 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Aura early next year. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is already available in the Chinese market. It is expected to come to India as a premium flagship. The Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6,

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India Launch Timeline

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X shared the possible India launch timeline of the Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura and Xiaomi 18T. As per the leak, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Aura will be launched in the first week of January 2027.

VoltXiaomi 18 Pro Discussion
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Sales of the Xiaomi 18 Pro are said to begin in the second week of January. It is tipped to be priced around Rs. 1,50,000 in India. For reference, this model was released in China in September at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Further, tipster states that the Xiaomi 18T will go official in India around March or April next year. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the India launch plans or pricing details of these three models so far. The information should therefore be treated with a pinch of salt until a formal announcement.

The Chinese variant of Xiaomi 18 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and ships with Android 17-based HyperOS 4. It features a 6.4-inch display and a 2.7-inch rear panel. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. A triple rear camera system, including two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel sensor, and a 7,000mAh cell are other key specifications of the phone. It has 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura, Xiaomi 18T, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Pro Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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