Oppo May Expand Product Lineup With New Foldable Phone and Gimbal Camera

Oppo appears to be changing its flagship product strategy, with recent reports pointing to a reshuffle of its Find X smartphone lineup. The company has reportedly shelved the Find X10 Ultra and may reuse some of its planned camera and display hardware in the upcoming Find X11 Pro Max instead. It may also be looking to expand beyond phones, with a new leak suggesting it is working on a new foldable phone with a wider display and a pocket-sized gimbal camera.

Oppo's Upcoming Products, Features (Expected)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Oppo is working on a wide-screen foldable phone with a 2nm Snapdragon AI flagship chipset. The handset is also tipped to have a crease-free inner display and a 200-megapixel camera with gimbal imaging capabilities. The tipster says the device is ready but hasn't indicated when Oppo might launch it.

A second phone in development is said to have a wider-than-usual 16:9 display with narrow bezels, according to the tipster. Oppo could equip it with a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series flagship chipset and a 200-megapixel camera with a large sensor. There is no word yet on when either phone could make its debut.

The third Oppo product said to be in development is a pocket-sized gimbal camera, which could reach the market towards the end of 2026. The leak offers little else about the device, so we don't yet know its camera specifications or design.

If launched, the rumoured gimbal camera would mark Oppo's entry into a segment currently occupied by DJI's Osmo Pocket series and Insta360's compact cameras. Oppo has yet to confirm whether any of these products will reach market.

Oppo is said to have shelved the Find X10 Ultra, but some features developed for the handset could make it into the upcoming Find X11 Pro Max, which is tipped to get a 200-megapixel main camera and a 2K 144Hz display. It could also feature a 100-megapixel square selfie camera, but may not get the 10x periscope telephoto camera reportedly planned for the X10 Ultra.