Technology News
English Edition

Oppo May Expand Product Lineup With New Foldable Phone and Gimbal Camera

The purported camera would put Oppo in competition with DJI's Osmo Pocket series and Insta360's compact cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2026 12:00 IST
Oppo May Expand Product Lineup With New Foldable Phone and Gimbal Camera

Oppo Find N6 cover screen (pictured) has a 20:9 aspect ratio

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Oppo foldable could feature a 2nm Snapdragon chipset
  • Oppo's wide foldable is tipped to get a 200-megapixel camera
  • The second handset may use a Dimensity 9-series chipset
Advertisement

Oppo appears to be changing its flagship product strategy, with recent reports pointing to a reshuffle of its Find X smartphone lineup. The company has reportedly shelved the Find X10 Ultra and may reuse some of its planned camera and display hardware in the upcoming Find X11 Pro Max instead. It may also be looking to expand beyond phones, with a new leak suggesting it is working on a new foldable phone with a wider display and a pocket-sized gimbal camera.

Oppo's Upcoming Products, Features (Expected)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that Oppo is working on a wide-screen foldable phone with a 2nm Snapdragon AI flagship chipset. The handset is also tipped to have a crease-free inner display and a 200-megapixel camera with gimbal imaging capabilities. The tipster says the device is ready but hasn't indicated when Oppo might launch it.

VoltOPPO Discussion
Explore More...

A second phone in development is said to have a wider-than-usual 16:9 display with narrow bezels, according to the tipster. Oppo could equip it with a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series flagship chipset and a 200-megapixel camera with a large sensor. There is no word yet on when either phone could make its debut.

The third Oppo product said to be in development is a pocket-sized gimbal camera, which could reach the market towards the end of 2026. The leak offers little else about the device, so we don't yet know its camera specifications or design.

If launched, the rumoured gimbal camera would mark Oppo's entry into a segment currently occupied by DJI's Osmo Pocket series and Insta360's compact cameras. Oppo has yet to confirm whether any of these products will reach market.

Oppo is said to have shelved the Find X10 Ultra, but some features developed for the handset could make it into the upcoming Find X11 Pro Max, which is tipped to get a 200-megapixel main camera and a 2K 144Hz display. It could also feature a 100-megapixel square selfie camera, but may not get the 10x periscope telephoto camera reportedly planned for the X10 Ultra.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Foldable Phone, Oppo Gimbal Camera, Oppo Find X10 Ultra, Oppo Find X11 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Firm Nakamoto Extends Debt Deal as Stock Valuation Takes a Hit

Related Stories

Oppo May Expand Product Lineup With New Foldable Phone and Gimbal Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X500 Series Camera Configuration Revealed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo May Expand Product Lineup With New Foldable Phone and Gimbal Camera
  2. Best Smartphones With 512GB Storage in India: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 18 Pro Max, More
  3. Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India Launch Tipped for January 2027; Xiaomi 18T Could Arrive Later
  4. Bitcoin Firm Nakamoto Extends Debt Deal as Stock Valuation Takes a Hit
  5. Samsung Galaxy A18 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Expected Launch
  6. South Korea’s Upbit Pauses OSMO Deposits and Withdrawals After Network Failure
  7. Meta Muse AI Can Now Make Phone Calls to Businesses for Paid Subscribers
  8. Claude Meetings Launched in Beta for Team and Enterprise Subscribers: Features, Availability
  9. Redmi Note 18 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site; Charging Speed Tipped
  10. Vivo X500 Series Camera Configuration and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »