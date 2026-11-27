Following the launch of the HMD Rise in India earlier this week, the company appears to be preparing another entry-level smartphone dubbed HMD Find 4G. According to a leak, it could run Android 16 Go Edition and feature a removable battery. The purported handset is also tipped to come with basic connectivity options, including 4G, NFC, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has previously been rumoured to be working on a camera-focused handset that could revive Nokia's PureView branding.

HMD Find 4G Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster HMD_MEME'S shared the purported specifications of the HMD Find 4G in a post on X. According to the leak, the handset will feature a 60Hz IPS display with HD resolution and be powered by a Unisoc T310 quad-core processor. It is tipped to come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, alongside Android 16 Go Edition.

The HMD Find 4G is also said to pack a 4,000mAh removable battery.

Other reported features include an IP52 rating, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. If accurate, the specifications suggest that HMD Find 4G could be an entry-level smartphone targeting budget buyers.

The same leak comes as HMD is reportedly preparing a more ambitious camera-focused smartphone. Previous reports suggest that the company could bring back Nokia's PureView camera branding, this time on a handset sold under the HMD name. The phone is expected to feature a large circular rear camera module with four camera openings.

Leaked images suggest that the camera module may carry Schneider-Kreuznach Optics branding. This potentially indicates a partnership with the German optics manufacturer. If accurate, it would mark a departure from the Zeiss branding associated with several of Nokia's earlier camera-focused smartphones.

One of the camera openings appears to have a rectangular shape, which hints at a possible periscope telephoto camera.

The brand also recently launched the HMD Rise in India as an affordable 4G smartphone priced at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It runs Android 16 Go Edition and is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset, with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is scheduled to go on sale on December 2 through Flipkart.