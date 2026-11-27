Global smartphone sales continued to face pressure in the third quarter of 2026, with shipments dropping 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), as per Counterpoint Research. The ongoing memory shortage and manufacturing costs have affected sales. Android accounted for 74 percent of global smartphone sales in the third quarter this year, down five points from the same period last year. This marks the operating system's lowest-ever share for a third quarter. iOS registered a record 21 percent share in the quarter.

Android Share Falls to Record Low

Counterpoint Research published its Global Smartphone Sales Share by Operating System report, which found that global smartphone sales fell 16 percent year-on-year in Q3 2026. This marks an 11 percent drop from the previous quarter. The report notes that the decline was driven by the RAM supply crisis, which affected the entry segment and resulted in a price hike in higher-tier segments.

Android accounted for 74 percent of global smartphone sales in Q3 2026, down from 79 percent in Q3 2025. This is the lowest share Android has ever posted in a third quarter. Android's presence across multiple price segments made it more susceptible to the market slowdown. Counterpoint states that new flagship launches from Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi and the arrival of Samsung's foldables, helped to reduce the decline.

iOS records its highest-ever Q3 Market Share of 21 percent in Q3 2026. iPhone sales grew 2 percent YoY during Q3 2026, driven by stronger demand for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Despite price increases across the iPhone portfolio, demand remained strong.

Huawei's HarmonyOS accounted for 22 percent of smartphone sales in Q3 2026 in Mainland China. Huawei recorded 12 percent YoY growth during the quarter, outperforming the country's overall smartphone market, which declined 10 percent. The company's growth was supported by strong Demand for models like Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Nova 16, and Mate 80 series. The report says Huawei's price increases in September could affect its growth momentum in the coming quarter.

In the US, Apple's iOS accounted for 54 percent of smartphone sales in Q3 2026, marking an increase from 51 percent in the previous quarter. Android held the remaining 46 percent share, up from 45 percent in Q3 2025. India remains Android territory at 92 percent, unchanged from the same quarter last year. In China, Android's share surged to 60 percent in Q3 2026, up from 58 percent in Q2 2026, while HarmonyOS declined.