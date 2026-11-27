Infinix Smart 20 HD was launched in India last month, arriving as the latest addition to the tech firm's budget lineup. The handset joined the Infinix Smart 20, which was unveiled in June. The Smart 20 HD is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard Smart 20 model is backed by a 5,200mAh battery. Now, the smartphone maker is preparing to launch a new Smart series handset, which could be marketed as the Infinix Smart Power 5G. The rumoured smartphone is said to arrive soon globally with a battery larger than other Smart series handsets.

Infinix Smart Power 5G Spotted With the Model Number X6867B

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has spotted a new Infinix smartphone on an unspecified certification database. The handset appears with the moniker “Smart Power 5G” and the model number X6867B. The early listing suggests that the smartphone could be launched in select global markets soon. The Infinix Smart Power 5G is said to be a “battery-focused” smartphone. The rumoured handset could be a budget offering from the company. However, the exact price range, specifications, and launch timeline remain under wraps.

The Smart Power 5G is expected to join the Infinix Smart 20 HD, which was launched in India on October 6 at a starting price of Rs. 10,999. To recap, the Infinix Smart 20 HD is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired charging. The handset features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits peak brightness in HBM.

Further, the Infinix Smart 20 HD is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset. The handset also features 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, while offering support for virtual RAM expansion by up to 6GB, along with a dedicated microSD card slot. The smartphone ships with XOS 15.1, which is based on Android 15. It is equipped with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back, along with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Smart 20 HD supports autofocus, Super Night, Dual Video, Vlog, Documents, Pro, Panorama, and Time-Lapse modes. It is capable of recording videos at up to 2K/ 30fps. It has a dual-speaker setup with support for up to 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode and DTS audio. The handset ships with a 10W charging adapter in the box.