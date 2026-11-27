Oppo launched its Find X10 series of premium smartphones in October. These phones were powered by the brand's latest mobile operating system called ColorOS 17. ColorOS 17 has also been made available for recently launched devices like the Find X9 and other mid-range devices as well. The operating system, apart from various visual enhancements, also brings additional artificial intelligence (AI) features. While some of these AI features work on-device, using locally stored AI models, advanced features do tap into cloud services to get things done. In our reviews, we have noticed that some of these features have monthly usage limitations. It was never made crystal clear as to how a user can go beyond these set usage limits, until now.

Oppo May Introduce Subscription-Based AI Plans for Select ColorOS AI Features

A detailed post by Ashok Mor on X now claims that Oppo has already introduced subscription-based AI plans for ColorOS to overcome the above-mentioned AI usage limitations. The source claims that the plans have been introduced, but Gadgets 360 could not independently verify the existence of these AI plans on a test (review) unit.

According to the source, only three AI features will need additional credits. This would include the Live Translation, AI Photo Agent (voice-based photo editing) and Transcription features. To use these, there would be a Basic Plan priced at Rs. 289 per month, which gives a user 20,000 credits. The Pro Plan, priced at Rs. 579 per month, will give a user 50,000 credits, with the Ultra Plan at Rs. 959 per month, offering 1,00,000 credits.

The source has also detailed estimated usage with these credits. The Basic plan can get users 50 Photo Agent trials or up to 100 minutes of translation. The Pro plan will get users 125 photo uses or up to 250 minutes of translation. Meanwhile, the top-tier Ultra plan gets users 250 photo editing trials or 500 minutes of translation.

Also available are top-up plans starting from Rs. 189, which will give a user 10,000 additional credits in case they run out of monthly credits. The attached screenshots also show the payment system, which appears to accept UPI payments. Also interesting to note are the “Event rules”, which clearly mention “Limited to one claim per device and per user. (The same account or device ID is considered the same user).” This hints that the plans can be used across Oppo devices, provided they are logged into the same Oppo ID.

As mentioned earlier, not all AI features (like basic AI-based image editing) have a monthly limit. The ‘Live captions' feature in ColorOS 17's Translate app currently shows a free monthly usage limit of 120 minutes. This could indicate that users will need to buy an additional plan once the free usage is exhausted. Given what's mentioned in the post, it remains unclear whether Oppo will continue to offer a base, free usage, or whether there will be no free usage (only a paid subscription) for the Live Translation, AI Photo Agent and Transcription features in the future.