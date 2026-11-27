X (formerly Twitter) has finally added a post scheduling feature to its Android app. The post scheduling was previously limited to the X website and iOS application. The scheduling feature allows Android users to compose posts for a future publish date and time. X lets users add photos or videos to the post and map out dates up to 18 months. After scheduling, users can also view, edit, or delete their queued content.

X Adds Post Scheduling Feature to Android App

Evgenii Matsiuk, Staff Software Engineer at X, announced the rollout of the scheduling feature on the Android app on Thursday. The scheduling tool allows users to set publication dates as far as 18 months in advance.

Post scheduling on Android! Finally! Huge thanks to @vcoolish for the help! https://t.co/mbHDNOyrhx — Evgenii Matsiuk (@e_matsyuk) November 26, 2026

The executive shared a video on X showing how post scheduling will work. Users can attach photos and videos to a single post and select the date and time before tapping Set Schedule. Once a post is scheduled, the microblogging platform will publish at the selected time. Users can continue browsing and using the application without keeping the scheduling screen open. X will also send a notification to confirm that a post has been scheduled successfully.

Scheduled posts will be stored in the Drafts section of the X app. Users can access them later. The section also lets users make changes to scheduled content, including editing the post or adjusting its publication date and time. When users modify a scheduled post, the app displays a Save changes option to confirm the updates. Users can also discard their modifications if they do not want to apply the changes to the existing scheduled post.

The new post scheduling update brings Android users closer to feature parity with the platform's website and iOS app. X recently confirmed that Parental Controls are now available for accounts belonging to teenagers aged 13 to 17. Parents can link their accounts to their teens' and manage certain settings.

Earlier this month, X expanded the number of photos and videos users can attach to a single post. The platform now supports up to 20 photos and videos in one post.