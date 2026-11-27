Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 were launched in India earlier this year as the tech giant's new mid-range offerings. The handsets ship with similar specifications and features and share an identical design. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to launch the successors to the handsets, as details about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A38 have started surfacing online. Both Galaxy A models have been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing their chipset, RAM, OS, and performance details. The handsets are expected to be powered by different Exynos and MediaTek chipsets, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A38 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Two unspecified Samsung smartphones have been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model numbers SM-A586B and SM-A386B. These model numbers have previously been spotted on various certification websites, which are said to belong to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A38. The Geekbench listings reveal that both handsets will be launched in select global markets with the latest Android 17.

Apart from this, the Samsung Galaxy A58 appears with the Samsung S5E8865 processor, which could be Samsung's Exynos 1680 chipset, the same as its predecessor. It might feature nine CPU cores, with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz, four performance cores clocked at 2.7GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 3.0GHz. The smartphone could ship with the Samsung Xclipse 550 GPU. The tested unit features 7.08GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 8GB of RAM. The handset scored 1,183 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test and 3,759 points on the multi-core performance test.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A38 is listed on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6881 processor, which is said to be the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC, paired with an ARM Mali-G625 MC2 GPU. It appears to have four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.6GHz. The handset is listed with 5.07GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A38 scored 996 and 2,417 points on single-core and multi-core performance tests.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy A58 and Galaxy A38 will carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The Galaxy A38 might also pack a 6,000mAh battery and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

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