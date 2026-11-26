HMD Rise has been launched in India as an affordable 4G smartphone. The new HMD device features a 5,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The HMD Rise is available in three colour options and has a 6.5-inch display. It has a dual-tone design. It runs on a Unisoc chipset and has Indus by Sarvam AI, which supports 22 Indian languages. The new HMD Rise will go on sale through Flipkart in a single RAM and storage configuration.

HMD Rise Price in India, Availability

The HMD Rise is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. This special launch price is exclusive to day one of the sale. The smartphone will go on sale in India starting December 2 through Flipkart. It will be offered in Emerald Gold, Indigo Silver and Midnight Gold colourways.

HMD Rise Specifications

HMD Rise runs on Android 16 Go and is confirmed to get quarterly security updates for two years. It features a 6.51-inch display. The display has a centrally located waterdrop-style notch housing the selfie shooter.

The HMD Rise runs on a Unisoc 9863A chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For optics, the HMD Rise has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel primary camera. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The HMD Rise has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a charger in the box. The company has not specified the charging speed. HMD Rise includes the Indus by Sarvam AI. The AI platform supports 22 Indian languages. Users can also access the government's Sanchar Saathi platform on this device.