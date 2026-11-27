X has introduced new parental controls that let families manage some aspects of how teenagers use the platform. Parents can set screen time limits, restrict the content their teens see and manage who can interact with them. They won't, however, be able to read private messages or access search and viewing history. The controls are intended to give parents a say in their teen's online activity without handing them control of the account.

X Parental Controls Let Parents Manage Teen Accounts Without Reading Messages

X said in a post on its Safety account that Parental Controls are now available for accounts belonging to teenagers aged 13 to 17. Parents can link their accounts to their teen's and manage certain settings, but the teenager remains the account owner. Any changes made by the parent are recorded and visible to the teen.

Parents can check how much time their teenager has spent on X in the past week and set a daily limit. They can also approve or reject new follower requests, which makes the teen's account private. There are options to restrict For You recommendations and videos to accounts the teenager already follows, filter specific words and switch off sensitive media.

Direct messages can be restricted too. Parents can choose who is allowed to message their teen and see which accounts they have had one-on-one conversations with. They cannot read those messages, check search or viewing history, post from the teen's account or log in to it.

Each parent or guardian can supervise up to five teen accounts, although a teenager can be linked to only one parent at a time. Supervision requires approval from both sides and ends automatically when the teen reaches adulthood.

Teen accounts already have some protections enabled by default. These include protected mode, restrictions on sensitive media and a ban on targeted advertising. X requires users to be at least 13 to sign up, or older if local laws set a higher minimum age. The new controls add to these existing protections.