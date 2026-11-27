WhatsApp is developing a new feature to help users stay connected when travelling internationally. As per the platform, it will soon introduce plans to let users buy and install data eSIMs directly through the messaging app. WhatsApp says the feature aims to make it easier to access mobile data after landing in another country, without having to purchase a local SIM card at the airport or rely on public Wi-Fi. The in-development capability could also help travellers avoid expensive international roaming charges while continuing to use WhatsApp with their existing phone number.

WhatsApp to Let Users Buy and Install Travel eSIMs Within the App

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that it is working with eSIM providers and telecom operators to introduce an in-app option for purchasing and installing data eSIMs when travelling internationally. The process is claimed to take just a few taps.

What if WhatsApp could work anywhere you go in the world without any struggle. Starting our early explorations around eSIMs so that you can continue sending those stickers without any interruptions. WAnderlust. Inviting partners everywhere to join us in this important mission. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 26, 2026

The feature is being developed in partnership with several eSIM providers and telecom operators, including Jio in India, as well as Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon in other countries. WhatsApp has yet to reveal details about the pricing, available data plans or the countries where the service will initially be offered.

WhatsApp will begin rolling out the feature in select countries soon, with eligible users able to access it directly within the app when it becomes available.

The company explained that travellers often use the messaging platform to share boarding passes, coordinate airport pickups and update family members about their journeys. Having access to mobile data immediately after landing could make these interactions easier, especially for those who do not want to depend on airport Wi-Fi or purchase a physical SIM card.

The company also says users will be able to continue using WhatsApp with their existing phone number after installing a travel eSIM. Travellers should not need to change the number associated with their WhatsApp account to stay connected through the app.

Kunal Shah, Head of WhatsApp, also hinted at the company's early exploration of eSIM services in a post on X. He described the initiative as a way to help people use WhatsApp around the world without interruptions and invited eSIM partners to join the effort.

The announcement follows a previous report, where references to a Travel eSIM feature were found in WhatsApp for Android version 2.26.47.10. Strings in the app's code suggested that users could search for eSIM plans based on their destination, with options including regional and global plans, fixed data allowances and unlimited data. The app may also display setup instructions and integrate with Android's eSIM installation process, including notifications for successful and failed installations.