OnePlus N series was introduced in India earlier this year, in June, as the most affordable smartphone lineup from the tech firm, positioned below the Nord series. The OnePlus N6 arrived as the first model in the lineup, which was later joined by the OnePlus N6x and OnePlus N6 Lite 4G. Now, the smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch the fourth N series phone in India. Expected to be marketed as the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro, key details about the rumoured handset have surfaced online, including its India launch timeline, key specifications, and design. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC.

OnePlus Nord N7 Pro India Launch Details, Specifications (Expected)

91mobiles has published key details about an upcoming budget OnePlus smartphone, dubbed the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro. It is expected to be the first N series phone to carry both Nord and N in its moniker, while the Nord and N lineups exist separately. However, the report highlights that the phone could arrive as the OnePlus N7 Pro, too. According to the report, the smartphone will be launched in India in February or March 2027, which is still a few months away.

A real-life image of the handset has surfaced online, revealing its design. The OnePlus Nord N7 Pro is shown to sport a flat rear panel, with a square-shaped rear camera module placed in the top-left corner. The camera island appears with four cutouts, one of which is shown to house an LED flash. The OnePlus Nord N7 Pro could launch with a triple rear camera system.

OnePlus Nord N7 Pro could also arrive as the OnePlus N7 Pro.

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Further, the purported real-life image of the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro shows the handset with a metal mid-frame. The power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone, while the left side could be left clean. A USB Type-C port and a speaker grille are expected to be placed on the bottom of the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro will reportedly be equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. The phone might also launch in India with a 9,000mAh battery. If this is true, the Nord N7 Pro could feature the largest battery in the lineup. It is said to sport a flat display that refreshes at up to 120Hz, similar to other OnePlus N6 series phones. On top of this, the report highlights that the OnePlus Nord N7 Pro price in India could start at Rs. 24,999.

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