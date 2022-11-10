Technology News
Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera

Honor Magic Vs will be launched at 2:30pm CET (12:00pm IST) on November 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 13:07 IST
Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor Magic V foldable smartphone was launched in January in China

Highlights
  • Honor is expected to announce Magic UI 7.0 on November 23
  • They could pack dual 50-megapixel selfie sensors
  • Honor 80 series could include three models

Honor is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone on November 23 in China. The brand on Thursday teased the Honor Magic Vs smartphone through a Weibo post, offering a glimpse at the foldable smartphone's hinge. The Honor Magic Vs is also depicted to sport flat edges. Separately, camera specifications of the Honor 80 series have leaked online. They are tipped to feature 160-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and could sport 50-megapixel dual selfie sensors at the front. The Honor 80 series, said to include the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 Pro+, could be launched alongside the Magic Vs.

Honor, took to Weibo to announce the arrival of its new Honor Magic Vs foldable smartphone. As per the post, the handset will be launched at 2:30pm CET (12:00pm IST) on November 23. A teaser shared by the brand shows the foldable smartphone's hinge and suggests flat edges.

The Chinese smartphone company will announce its latest operating system Magic UI 7.0 at the event. The Honor 80 series smartphones are also expected to be launched alongside the Magic Vs foldable phone.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked camera details of the Honor 80 series. According to the tipster, the successor to the Honor 70 series will feature a 160-megapixel primary rear camera. It could be a custom sensor based on Samsung's ISOCELL HP3 200-megapixel sensor. Further, the upcoming lineup could house a dual 50-megapixel camera on the front. Furthermore, it is believed that the Honor 80 series devices may feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The tipster had previously claimed that the Honor 80 Pro+ could be fitted with a 200-megapixel main shooter. Past leaks have suggested specifications including 100W fast charging, 1.5K AMOLED flexible curved display, and up to 12GB of RAM on the Honor 80 Pro+. The Honor 80 and Honor 80 Pro are expected to come with support for 66W fast charging.

Comments

Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera
