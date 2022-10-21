Honor is believed to be working on the successor to the Honor 70 series, which could bear the Honor 80 moniker. The rumoured lineup is said to include the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 Pro+. The company has not confirmed the existence of these smartphones yet. However, a reliable tipster has shared some of the key specifications of the Honor 80 lineup. Depending on the model, the Honor 80 series smartphone could either pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset or a MediaTek Dimensity SoC.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the standard Honor 80 could be equipped with the newly-launched MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is likely to feature a 64-megapixel main camera. Meanwhile, the Honor 80 Pro could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and a 108-megapixel primary camera. These Honor smartphones are expected to come with support for 66W fast charging.

Furthermore, it is believed that the Honor 80 Pro+ may feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset could be fitted with a 200-megapixel main shooter. It is said to come with support for 100W fast charging. The tipster had previously hinted that this smartphone may feature a 1.5K AMOLED flexible curved display. There could also be up to 12GB of RAM.

Honor is yet to delve into the details of the Honor 80 lineup or officially announce its launch date. Rumours suggest that these smartphones may debut in China by the end of this year.

The company recently launched the Honor 70 5G in the UK in August at GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with an Adreno 642L GPU. For optics, there is a 54-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 4,800mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging support.

