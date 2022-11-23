Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160 Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications

Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160-Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications

Honor 80 series will go on sale in China starting from December 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 19:31 IST
Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160-Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor 80 Pro sports pill-shaped cutout for the 32-megapixel dual front camera

Highlights
  • Honor 80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The Honor 80 Pro features a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K OLED screen
  • The Honor 80 series comes with support for 66W fast charging

Honor 80 series was launched in China on Wednesday. This new lineup from Honor consists of the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 SE. The top-of-the-line Honor 80 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Honor 80 packs a Snapdragon 782G SoC, whereas the Honor 80 SE is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. All three of these handsets run on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0.

Honor 80 Pro, Honor 80 price, availability

The Honor 80 Pro is available to pre-book in China for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

Similarly, the base 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Honor 80 is listed for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), whereas the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000)

Both of these Honor handsets come in Black Jade Green, Blue Waves, Bright Black, and Pink Morning Glory (translated) colours.

Honor 80 Pro SE price, availability

The Honor 80 SE can be pre-booked in China for CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for its 8GB + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). This Honor smartphone comes in Bright Black, Cherry Pink Coral, Iceland Fantasy, and Moonlight Crystal (translated) colours.

The Honor 80 series is currently available to pre-book in China the sale opens on December 9. The company is yet to shed a light on the global availability of these handsets.

Honor 80 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen with a 1.5K (1,224x2,700 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Under the hood, the Honor 80 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It runs on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0 skin on top.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 160-megapixel main camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Honor 80 Pro also sports a pill-shaped cutout on the front that houses a 50-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both camera setups are capable of recording 4K videos and include electronic image stabilisation (EIS) feature.

The Honor 80 Pro measures 163.3x74.9x7.8mm and weighs about 188g, according to the company. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone, which also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. This Honor smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor 80 specifications, features

The standard Honor 80 mostly features specifications similar to the Pro variant. It features a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU.

It also gets a 160-megapixel triple rear camera setup. However, the Honor 80 Pro sports a hole-punch cutout on the front for its 32-megapixel selfie camera. This front camera is capable of recording 1080p videos. The Honor 80 measures 161.6x73.9x7.7mm and weighs about 180g, as per the company.

Honor 80 SE specifications, features

This handset is a toned-down version of the Honor 80. It features a 6.67-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Honor 80 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU. It features a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well.

The Honor 80 SE houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone also features support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 technologies.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 80 Pro

Honor 80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 160-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2.4-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor 80

Honor 80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 160-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2.4-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Honor 80 SE

Honor 80 SE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2.4-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 80, Honor 80 price, Honor 80 specifications, Honor 80 launch, Honor 80 Pro, Honor 80 Pro price, Honor 80 Pro specifications, Honor 80 Pro launch, Honor 80 SE, Honor 80 SE price, Honor 80 SE launch, Honor 80 SE specifications, Honor 80 series, Honor
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
El Salvador Moves Closer Towards Raising $1 Billion Through First Bitcoin Volcano Bonds
Featured video of the day
Download All Your Twitter Data

Related Stories

Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160-Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  2. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  3. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to Pune, Offers Up to 1Gbps Internet Speeds
  4. HP to Cut Thousands of Jobs After Meta, Amazon and Twitter
  5. Motorola 'Penang' Device Images Leaked, Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides on Android Optimised for Foldable Phones, Tablets
  2. Motorola 'Penang' Leaked Image Hints at Dual Rear Cameras, Could Feature 4GB of RAM
  3. Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro With 160-Megapixel Cameras Launched, Honor 80 SE Follows: Price, Specifications
  4. El Salvador Moves Closer Towards Raising $1 Billion Through First Bitcoin Volcano Bonds
  5. Shazam For Android Updated With Material You-Themed Home Screen Widgets
  6. FTX Collapse: 2022 NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Named in Class-Action Lawsuit Over FTX Partnership
  7. Samsung Could Be Working on Next-Generation 'XISOCELL' Image Sensors: Report
  8. Xiaomi Revenue Falls 10 Percent in Third Quarter After Global Smartphone Market Shrinks
  9. Cryptocurrency Mining Partially Restricted in Law Signed by New York Governor
  10. SHIB Creators Mull Joining WEF Plans to Shape Global Metaverse Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.