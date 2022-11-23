Honor 80 series was launched in China on Wednesday. This new lineup from Honor consists of the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 SE. The top-of-the-line Honor 80 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Honor 80 packs a Snapdragon 782G SoC, whereas the Honor 80 SE is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. All three of these handsets run on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0.

Honor 80 Pro, Honor 80 price, availability

The Honor 80 Pro is available to pre-book in China for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively.

Similarly, the base 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Honor 80 is listed for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), whereas the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000)

Both of these Honor handsets come in Black Jade Green, Blue Waves, Bright Black, and Pink Morning Glory (translated) colours.

Honor 80 Pro SE price, availability

The Honor 80 SE can be pre-booked in China for CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for its 8GB + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000). This Honor smartphone comes in Bright Black, Cherry Pink Coral, Iceland Fantasy, and Moonlight Crystal (translated) colours.

The Honor 80 series is currently available to pre-book in China the sale opens on December 9. The company is yet to shed a light on the global availability of these handsets.

Honor 80 Pro specifications, features

This smartphone sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED screen with a 1.5K (1,224x2,700 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Under the hood, the Honor 80 Pro packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU. It runs on Android 12 with Magic OS 7.0 skin on top.

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 160-megapixel main camera. There is also a 50-megapixel ultra-wide/ macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Honor 80 Pro also sports a pill-shaped cutout on the front that houses a 50-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both camera setups are capable of recording 4K videos and include electronic image stabilisation (EIS) feature.

The Honor 80 Pro measures 163.3x74.9x7.8mm and weighs about 188g, according to the company. It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast fast charging. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone, which also supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. This Honor smartphone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor 80 specifications, features

The standard Honor 80 mostly features specifications similar to the Pro variant. It features a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU.

It also gets a 160-megapixel triple rear camera setup. However, the Honor 80 Pro sports a hole-punch cutout on the front for its 32-megapixel selfie camera. This front camera is capable of recording 1080p videos. The Honor 80 measures 161.6x73.9x7.7mm and weighs about 180g, as per the company.

Honor 80 SE specifications, features

This handset is a toned-down version of the Honor 80. It features a 6.67-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Honor 80 SE is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with a Mali-G68 GPU. It features a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 64-megapixel main sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front as well.

The Honor 80 SE houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. This dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone also features support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 technologies.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.