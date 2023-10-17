Honor Play 8T could be launched this week in China. There's still no word from the Chinese tech brand on an official date for the handset, but an alleged official poster has now surfaced online, hinting at the smartphone's launch date, design and few of its specifications. The Honor Play 8T is shown to sport a hole punch display design. It is tipped to feature a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

As per a purported teaser poster leaked by a Weibo user, the launch of Honor Play 8T will take place in China on October 18. The poster suggests that the handset will be equipped with a display that has a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera and a dual rear camera unit. The poster also mentions a couple of the phone's specifications.

The poster states that the phone will feature a 6,000mAh battery. It is also tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. The Honor Play 8T could ship with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The display of the smartphone is listed to support up to 850 nits of peak brightness.

The Honor Play 8T appears to be a rebranded version of the Honor Play 50 Plus. The latter was announced earlier this month in China with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000). As of now, Honor has not shared any information on the specifications of the phone or its release date, including via its official Weibo channel.

The Honor Play 8T could debut as a successor to the Honor Play 7T. It was introduced in March at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Honor Play 7T has a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging.

