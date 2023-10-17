Amazon, one of India's biggest e-commerce sites is currently offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. The Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for its Prime users, and opened to all users on October 8. During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and Smart TVs. Some of these items are available at sale prices that are said to be up to 50 percent or more lower than the listed price.

Customers can also avail of additional bank offers aside from the sale discounts being offered by Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. These bank offers will help bring the effective price of any product down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. Amazon is extending an instant 10 percent discount to customers using SBI debit or credit cards during the purchase of almost all items. Some items, especially electronic devices, may also provide an exchange option. This exchange offer lowers the effective price further when it is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined. We have written about some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on smart televisions. Following are the best deals you can avail of on big smart TVs during the Amazon sale.

One of the best deals offered is on the Xiaomi 55-inches OLED Vision TV that comes with an IMAX enhanced display and a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). It is priced at a price of Rs. 74,999, down 63 percent from its MRP of Rs. 1,99,999. Customers can also avail of a bank offer of up to Rs. 5,000 over the deal price. Another good grab during the sale is the 65-inch TCL Smart QLED Google TV that is listed at a price of Rs. 59,990, down 64 percent from its marked price of Rs. 1,66,990.

Top Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.