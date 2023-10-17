Technology News

Top Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon is offering discounts on multiple home appliances including smart TVs, air conditioners, microwaves, etc.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 October 2023 16:15 IST
Top Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for Prime users

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days
  • A number of electronic items like smartphones are on sale
  • Aside from the sale discounts, customers can also get bank offers
Amazon, one of India's biggest e-commerce sites is currently offering some of the biggest discounts of the year. The Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 7 for its Prime users, and opened to all users on October 8. During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering great deals and discounts on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and Smart TVs. Some of these items are available at sale prices that are said to be up to 50 percent or more lower than the listed price.

Customers can also avail of additional bank offers aside from the sale discounts being offered by Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. These bank offers will help bring the effective price of any product down to an even lower price than that of the original deal price. Amazon is extending an instant 10 percent discount to customers using SBI debit or credit cards during the purchase of almost all items. Some items, especially electronic devices, may also provide an exchange option. This exchange offer lowers the effective price further when it is applied over the deal price and bank discounts combined. We have written about some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more. Some of the best offers available during the ongoing sale are on smart televisions. Following are the best deals you can avail of on big smart TVs during the Amazon sale.

One of the best deals offered is on the Xiaomi 55-inches OLED Vision TV that comes with an IMAX enhanced display and a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). It is priced at a price of Rs. 74,999, down 63 percent from its MRP of Rs. 1,99,999. Customers can also avail of a bank offer of up to Rs. 5,000 over the deal price. Another good grab during the sale is the 65-inch TCL Smart QLED Google TV that is listed at a price of Rs. 59,990, down 64 percent from its marked price of Rs. 1,66,990.

Top Deals on 50-Inch and Above Smart TVs During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Redmi 4K Ultra 65-inches Rs. 74,999 Rs. 55,999
Hisense Bezelless Series 43-inches Rs. 44,990 Rs. 24,990
Redmi LED TV X50 50-inches Rs. 44,999 Rs. 29,999
Nu LED65UWA1 65-inches Rs. 94,999 Rs. 46,999
Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55-inches Rs. 1,99,999 Rs. 74,999
Acer Series 4K Ultra 50-inches Rs. 40,990 Rs. 27,999
TCL Google TV 65C645 65-inches Rs. 1,66,990 Rs. 59,990
Toshiba Google TV 75C350MP 75-inches Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 74,990
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED 65-inches Rs. 79,990 Rs. 39,990

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Redmi, Toshiba, LG, Hisense, Nu, Xiaomi, Acer
