Honor Play 7T and Honor Play 7T Pro have been launched in China in three different colour variants. The handsets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The Honor Play 7T features a 6.74-inch LCD display whereas the Pro model comes with a 6.7-inch display. The Honor Play 7T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery while the standard model has a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Both smartphones come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB.

Honor Play 7T and Honor Play 7T Pro price, availability

The Honor Play 7T has been launched at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The handset is available in Magic Night Black, Titanium Sky Sliver, and Sea Blue colour variants.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play 7T Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 128GB model and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 256GB variant. It is available in Star dream silver, ink jade blue, and phantom night black colour shades.

Both Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro are available for preorder via Honor China's official website.

Honor Play 7T specifications

The newly launched Honor Play 7T runs Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB inbuilt storage, and Mali-G57 GPU.

For optics, the Honor Play 7T ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a monochromatic temperature flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging.

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face recognition, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and compass. The Honor Play 7T measures 167.48×76.85×8.27mm and weighs 196g.

Honor Play 7T Pro specifications

The high-end Honor 7T Pro comes with the same SoC, RAM, and storage capacity as the standard model. However, it features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 2388x1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera specifications are also the same as the vanilla Honor Play 7T, however, that Pro variant has a larger 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The Pro model also comes with a smaller 4,000mAh battery.

