Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro have been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900), respectively.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 16:16 IST
Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor Play 7T Pro has Magic Night Black, Xingmeng Silver, and Moyuqing Green colourways

Highlights
  • Honor Play 7T features a 6.74-inch LCD display
  • The standard variant packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • Honor Play 7T Pro is equipped with 4,000mAh battery

Honor Play 7T and Honor Play 7T Pro have been launched in China in three different colour variants. The handsets are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The Honor Play 7T features a 6.74-inch LCD display whereas the Pro model comes with a 6.7-inch display. The Honor Play 7T Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery while the standard model has a bigger 6,000mAh battery. Both smartphones come in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB.

Honor Play 7T and Honor Play 7T Pro price, availability

The Honor Play 7T has been launched at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,100) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, whereas the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500). The handset is available in Magic Night Black, Titanium Sky Sliver, and Sea Blue colour variants.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play 7T Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 128GB model and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 256GB variant. It is available in Star dream silver, ink jade blue, and phantom night black colour shades.

Both Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro are available for preorder via Honor China's official website.

Honor Play 7T specifications

The newly launched Honor Play 7T runs Android 12-based MagicUI 6.1 and supports dual SIM connectivity. It sports a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with 1600x720 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB inbuilt storage, and Mali-G57 GPU.

For optics, the Honor Play 7T ships with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a monochromatic temperature flash. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C port, GPS, OTG, and 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W wired charging.

Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor, 2D face recognition, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and compass. The Honor Play 7T measures 167.48×76.85×8.27mm and weighs 196g.

Honor Play 7T Pro specifications

The high-end Honor 7T Pro comes with the same SoC, RAM, and storage capacity as the standard model. However, it features a 6.7-inch LTPS LCD display with 2388x1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The rear camera specifications are also the same as the vanilla Honor Play 7T, however, that Pro variant has a larger 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The Pro model also comes with a smaller 4,000mAh battery.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Play 7T

Honor Play 7T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android Android 12
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 7T, Honor Play 7T Pro, Honor Play 7T specifications, Honor, China
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.