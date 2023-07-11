Technology News
Honor X6a will reportedly be launched soon in the European market.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 19:14 IST
Photo Credit: Honor China

Honor X50 (pictured) is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 SoC

  • Honor X6a is tipped to be available in two colour options
  • The smartphone could come with an LCD display
  • Honor X6a is expected to pack up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Honor is likely to launch the Honor X6a smartphone soon in the European market. While the company hasn't revealed any specifications of the phone, the handset's display and a few other key details including colour options have emerged online, along with the expected price. The phone is tipped to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone also surfaced on the TDRA certification website in the UAE with the model number WDY-LX2. Recently, the company introduced the Honor X50 in China.

According to a report shared by Appuals, leaked renders show that the purported Honor X6a is likely to launch in two colour options — Green and Black. The smartphone's leaked design suggests a dual camera setup and an LED flash housed in two circular camera modules. The phone will also have an Honor branding on the back panel. The power and the volume button could be positioned on the right edge of the smartphone with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the renders show.

Additionally, the report also revealed some of the key specifications for the upcoming Honor handset, including up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage under the hood. The smartphone is tipped to come with an LCD display with a v-shaped waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. Apart from these, the Honor X6a is said to be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 15,300) in Europe.

Earlier this month, Honor launched the Honor X50 in China. The phone comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) OLED curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also offers a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits and an instant touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz. The new Honor X50 comes preloaded with Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1.1 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the rear camera unit of the Honor X50 packs a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera sensor housed in a center-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display. The handset is equipped with a large 5,800mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor X50

Honor X50

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 100-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
