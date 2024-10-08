Honor X60 series will launch in China next week, the company has confirmed. However, Honor hasn't provided any other details regarding the phones. The variants, their design, and specifications of the handsets have not yet been revealed. Meanwhile, rumours about the upcoming lineup have surfaced online. The vanilla Honor X60 is expected to succeed the Honor X50, which was launched in China in July 2023.

Honor X60 Series Launch Date

The Honor X60 series will launch in China on October 16, according to an official post by Honor made on Weibo. The company has not yet confirmed the number of handsets expected in the lineup. We may learn more about the series in the upcoming days leading up to the launch.

Honor X60 Features (Expected)

The base Honor X60 may get a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per a Weibo leak. The leak shows the "About" page of the purported smartphone. The phone appears with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

As per the leak, the Honor X60 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone will reportedly support an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion and 256GB of onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.

For optics, the Honor X60 may carry a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. The front camera will likely be equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. This is similar to the camera setup on the Honor X50.

The battery and charging details of the Honor X60 will likely remain unchanged from the preceding model. It could carry a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging. The upcoming phone may measure 8mm in thickness and weigh 189g.

