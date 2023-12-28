Honor X50 GT has been confirmed to launch in China soon. The phone is expected to join the Honor X50 lineup that includes the Honor X50, Honor X50i, and Honor X50i+. The Honor X50 GT will succeed the Honor X40 GT, which was unveiled in October 2022. The company has now announced the launch date and the design of the smartphone. It also teased the colour options of the upcoming handset. Meanwhile, a few key specifications of the model have leaked online.

Honor CMO Harrison Zhang confirmed in a Weibo post that the Honor X50 GT will launch in China on January 4 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST). The phone is listed on the Honor China website as well. The announcement poster and the listing reveal the design of the handset. It is confirmed to launch in Magic Night Black and Silver Wings Ares (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The image of the Honor X50 GT shows a large, circular, centrally placed rear camera module, similar to the one seen in the base Honor X50 model. The curved display is seen with a centred hole-punch display at the top of the panel. The power button and volume rockers are seen on the right side of the handset.

Honor X50 GT is confirmed to come with a 1/1.67-inch 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, as seen embedded on the back panel. The silver colour variant of the phone is seen with a yellow racing stripe that runs across the middle of the back panel.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station noted in a Weibo post that the Honor X50 GT is likely to come with a 6.78-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to ship with Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2.

The tipster adds that the Honor X50 GT could launch with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is said to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging and likely carry a 5100mm² VC cooling unit. More features are expected to surface online closer to the day of the launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.