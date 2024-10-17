Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108 Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

The Honor X60 series sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2024 10:01 IST
Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X60 Pro comes with a pill-shaped front camera unit

Highlights
  • Honor X60 series is now available for purchase in China
  • The standard model is powered by Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset
  • Honor’s X60 Pro is equipped with two-way satellite communication
Advertisement

Honor X60 series has been launched in China as a successor to the X50 series, which made its debut in July last year. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest lineup comprises two models: Honor X60 and X60 Pro. Both models share some features such as the 108-megapixel primary rear cameras. On the other hand, the standard model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset while the X60 Pro variant is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Honor X60 Series Price

Honor X60 price starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration model. It is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and in three colourways: Elegant Black, Moonlight, and Sea Lake Qin.

Meanwhile, the Honor X60 Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The handset is available in similar storage configurations as the standard Honor X60. It can be purchased in a total of four colourways: ash, black, orange, and sea green.

Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro Specifications

Honor X60 is equipped with a 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset; an octa-core CPU comprising two Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.5GHz and two Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. This model gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the Honor X60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2700×1224 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also gets two-way satellite communication capabilities in situations where there is no Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for faster 66W charging.

Both models in the Honor X60 series sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. They also get 8-megapixel front selfie cameras on the front.

Additionally, both handsets support dual-SIM 5G and Wi-Fi 5. The standard model supports Bluetooth 5.1 while the Honor X60 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X60, Honor X60 launch, Honor X60 price, Honor X60 Specifications, Honor X60 Pro, Honor X60 Pro specifications, Honor X60 Pro price
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Confirmed to Launch in South Korea on October 21

Related Stories

Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Lunar Lake Chip, AI Features Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Unveiled at IMC 2024
  4. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  5. Honor X60 Series With 108-megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  6. Government Says No Auction of Satellite Spectrum; Musk Hails Decision
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Will Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Confirmed to Launch in South Korea on October 21
  3. Riot Games Lays Off League of Legends Developers in Second Round of Job Cuts
  4. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC May Soon Debut in India
  5. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Unveiled at India Mobile Congress 2024
  6. Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm
  7. October Pixel Drop Brings New Features and Updates to Pixel Phones, Tablet and Watch
  8. Oppo Find X8 Series Pre-Reservations Begin; Design, Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar and Sub 4 Subwoofer Launched: Specifications, Price
  10. Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements, Pre-Load Times Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »