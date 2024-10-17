Honor X60 series has been launched in China as a successor to the X50 series, which made its debut in July last year. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest lineup comprises two models: Honor X60 and X60 Pro. Both models share some features such as the 108-megapixel primary rear cameras. On the other hand, the standard model gets a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset while the X60 Pro variant is equipped with a Snapdragon chipset.

Honor X60 Series Price

Honor X60 price starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB configuration model. It is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and in three colourways: Elegant Black, Moonlight, and Sea Lake Qin.

Meanwhile, the Honor X60 Pro price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The handset is available in similar storage configurations as the standard Honor X60. It can be purchased in a total of four colourways: ash, black, orange, and sea green.

Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro Specifications

Honor X60 is equipped with a 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset; an octa-core CPU comprising two Cortex-A78 cores operating at 2.5GHz and two Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

It is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 35W fast charging. This model gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the other hand, the Honor X60 Pro sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2700×1224 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also gets two-way satellite communication capabilities in situations where there is no Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for faster 66W charging.

Both models in the Honor X60 series sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. They also get 8-megapixel front selfie cameras on the front.

Additionally, both handsets support dual-SIM 5G and Wi-Fi 5. The standard model supports Bluetooth 5.1 while the Honor X60 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support.