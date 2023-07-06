Technology News

Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X50 will be sold in four RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2023 11:46 IST
Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X50 is offered in Brown Blue, Burning Orange, Elegant Black and Sunny after the rain colourways

  • Honor X50 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED curved display
  • The phone features a a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary rear sensor
  • Honor X50 runs on Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1.1 out-of-the-box

Honor X50 was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 SoC and is backed by a large battery with support for wired charging at 35W. The phone also features a Samsung HM6 camera sensor and runs on Android 13. The company unveiled the handset in four colour options. Customers can choose to buy the model in any of the four storage configurations offered. Honor confirmed that the phone will go on sale in China later this month.

Honor X50 price, availability

Honor X50 pricing starts at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is listed at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The 12GB + 256GB and the high-end 16GB + 512GB models cost CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,730), respectively.

The handset is offered in four colour options - Brown Blue, Burning Orange, Elegant Black and Sunny after the rain (translated from Chinese). It will be available for purchase starting July 14 via the company website.

Honor X50 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,652 x 1,200 pixels) OLED curved display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of about 1,200 nits, and an instant touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz, the dual-SIM (Nano) the Honor X50 boots Android 13-based Magic UI 7.1.1 out-of-the-box.

It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 710 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. 

For optics, the rear camera unit of the Honor X50 is equipped with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 and a 2-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. The 8-megapixel front camera sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The handset packs a large 5,800mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. It comes with a USB Type-C charging and headphone port and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. Weighing 185 grams, the Honor X50 measures 163.6mm x 75.5mm x 7.98mm in size, according to the company.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor X50, Honor X50 specifications, Honor X50 price, Honor X50 launch, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
