Technology News
English Edition

Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch

Honor X60 series handsets will support satellite communication.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 11:38 IST
Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X60 is expected to succeed the Honor X50 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor X60 series will include at least two variants — base and Pro
  • The handsets are teased with circular rear camera units
  • The Honor X60 series will get 108-megapixel main cameras
Advertisement

Honor X60 series is set to be unveiled in China on October 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the design of the upcoming smartphones. The lineup will include at least two variants and they are confirmed to support satellite communication. More details about the phones will likely be known in the days leading up to the launch. Recently, leaked details about the base Honor X60 had surfaced online. The purported handset is expected to succeed the Honor X50, which was introduced in China in July 2023.

Honor X60 Series Design, Features

The design of the Honor X60 series was teased by the company in an official post on Weibo. The phones are seen with circular rear camera units. One of the handsets appears with a similar camera island design as the preceding Honor X50. Two phones are seen with a circular module bordered by an outer ring.honor x60 series honor x60

The front panel of one of the handsets show a possible dual front camera unit. Notably, an earlier hands-on leak of the base Honor X60 front panel showed a single hole-punch slot at the top of the display. It is likely that the Pro version of the Honor X60 could carry dual front cameras. The smartphone also appears to have a curved display.

In another Weibo post, Honor announced that the X60 series will support satellite communication. The phones in the teasers appear in white, green, and orange colourways. They are confirmed to run on MagicOS 8.0 and feature 108-megapixel main cameras. The lineup will be launched in China on October 16 at 7:30pm local time.

Honor X60 Specifications (Rumoured)

The vanilla Honor X60 has been tipped to come with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. The phone is expected to support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may support an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion.

Apart from the 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor that's been confirmed, the Honor X60 is also said to get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It may carry a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. The handset is expected to measure 8mm in thickness and weigh 189g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor X60, Honor X60 series, Honor X60 series launch, Honor X60 launch, Honor X60 Specifications, Honor, Honor X60 series design
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Chat Rolls Out Video Messaging Feature and Transcription Capabilities for Voice Messages
Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav Sale 2024 to Start on October 9: Deals Teased
  3. Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, F27 Pro+ 5G, More Discounted in Oppo's Festive Sale
  4. Top Smartphone Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale
  5. MediaTek's Flagship-Tier Dimensity 9400 Chipset Introduced: All Details
  6. iQOO 13 to Have Slower Charging Than iQOO 12, Claims New Leak
  7. Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  2. Snapchat Announces Testing of Sponsored Ads in Chats and Promoted Places in Snap Map
  3. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC With 35 Percent Faster Performance, Improved NPU Launched
  4. Read Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Expansion Coming to PC in October
  5. Samsung Confirms Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Will Not Be Restricted to Just Developers
  6. iQOO 13 Front Design Revealed; Suggests Uniform Bezels, Flat Frame and Hole-Punch Display
  7. Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
  8. Google Chat Rolls Out Video Messaging Feature and Transcription Capabilities for Voice Messages
  9. Apple Updates iCloud Website With Dark Mode Support and Other New Features
  10. NASA is Sending Europa Clipper to Search for Aliens Near Jupiter's Moon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »