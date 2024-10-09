Honor X60 Series Design Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch

Honor X60 series is set to be unveiled in China on October 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the design of the upcoming smartphones. The lineup will include at least two variants and they are confirmed to support satellite communication. More details about the phones will likely be known in the days leading up to the launch. Recently, leaked details about the base Honor X60 had surfaced online. The purported handset is expected to succeed the Honor X50, which was introduced in China in July 2023.

Honor X60 Series Design, Features

The design of the Honor X60 series was teased by the company in an official post on Weibo. The phones are seen with circular rear camera units. One of the handsets appears with a similar camera island design as the preceding Honor X50. Two phones are seen with a circular module bordered by an outer ring.

The front panel of one of the handsets show a possible dual front camera unit. Notably, an earlier hands-on leak of the base Honor X60 front panel showed a single hole-punch slot at the top of the display. It is likely that the Pro version of the Honor X60 could carry dual front cameras. The smartphone also appears to have a curved display.

In another Weibo post, Honor announced that the X60 series will support satellite communication. The phones in the teasers appear in white, green, and orange colourways. They are confirmed to run on MagicOS 8.0 and feature 108-megapixel main cameras. The lineup will be launched in China on October 16 at 7:30pm local time.

Honor X60 Specifications (Rumoured)

The vanilla Honor X60 has been tipped to come with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. The phone is expected to support 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It may support an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion.

Apart from the 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor that's been confirmed, the Honor X60 is also said to get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It may carry a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. The handset is expected to measure 8mm in thickness and weigh 189g.

