Honor Magic V2 Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Set For July 12: Report

The Honor Magic V2 is tipped to launch in Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 June 2023 19:31 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V2 is expected to succeed the Honor Magic V (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V2 is likely to support 66W wired fast charging
  • The phone could sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • Honor Magic V2 is said to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

Honor Magic V2 is scheduled to be unveiled on July 12. The announcement was made by the Shenzen-based company at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Shanghai on Thursday. The phone has previously been tipped to launch with two SoC variants. The book-style foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Honor Magic V, which was released in January 2022. The preceding foldable comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4,750mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge technology support. 

Honor CEO George Zhao announced in Shanghai during the Mobile World Congress 2023 keynote address on Thursday that the Honor Magic V2 will be unveiled in China on July 12, a GSMArena report mentioned. Zhao claims that the model will "revolutionise the foldable experience."

The Honor Magic Vs launched in November 2022. The smartphone had a considerably lighter body and a redesigned hinge, as compared to the Magic V model. Therefore, the expectation from the Magic V2 is to deliver a better and improved experience. 

The upcoming foldable smartphone has previously been tipped to launch in two processor variants. The Honor Magic V2 could be available with either an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 5G SoC. 

The book-style Honor Magic model is also likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The display of the phone is expected to be an LTPO AMOLED one, an improvement over the OLED panel offered with the preceding handset. The screen of the upcoming smartphone is also likely to have a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher and a PWM dimming frequency at a higher value than the predecessor.

Expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Honor Magic V2 is said to offer 66W wired fast charging support. The earlier leak, which also incidentally tipped July 12 as the launch date of the concerned handset, suggested that the company is also likely to release the Honor X50 model.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Honor Magic V was priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) during its launch, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant was marked at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600). The phone was offered in Black, Burnt Orange, and Space Silver colour options.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Magic V

Honor Magic V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4750mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2272x1984 pixels
Honor Magic Vs

Honor Magic Vs

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1984x2272 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
