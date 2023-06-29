Honor Magic V2 is scheduled to be unveiled on July 12. The announcement was made by the Shenzen-based company at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Shanghai on Thursday. The phone has previously been tipped to launch with two SoC variants. The book-style foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Honor Magic V, which was released in January 2022. The preceding foldable comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4,750mAh battery with 66W Honor SuperCharge technology support.

Honor CEO George Zhao announced in Shanghai during the Mobile World Congress 2023 keynote address on Thursday that the Honor Magic V2 will be unveiled in China on July 12, a GSMArena report mentioned. Zhao claims that the model will "revolutionise the foldable experience."

The Honor Magic Vs launched in November 2022. The smartphone had a considerably lighter body and a redesigned hinge, as compared to the Magic V model. Therefore, the expectation from the Magic V2 is to deliver a better and improved experience.

The upcoming foldable smartphone has previously been tipped to launch in two processor variants. The Honor Magic V2 could be available with either an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 5G SoC.

The book-style Honor Magic model is also likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The display of the phone is expected to be an LTPO AMOLED one, an improvement over the OLED panel offered with the preceding handset. The screen of the upcoming smartphone is also likely to have a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher and a PWM dimming frequency at a higher value than the predecessor.

Expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Honor Magic V2 is said to offer 66W wired fast charging support. The earlier leak, which also incidentally tipped July 12 as the launch date of the concerned handset, suggested that the company is also likely to release the Honor X50 model.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Honor Magic V was priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) during its launch, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant was marked at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,600). The phone was offered in Black, Burnt Orange, and Space Silver colour options.

