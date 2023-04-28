HTC Wildfire E2 Play powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC was launched recently in Africa. Now, the Taiwanese company could be launching another new smartphone. The new development has emerged through a certification on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) that lists an unannounced HTC smartphone with model numbers 2QC9200, 2QC9100, and 2QCB100. It is expected to debut as a mid-range smartphone with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E support. The upcoming HTC handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series SoC.

An HTC smartphone has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers 2QC9200, 2QC9100, and 2QCB100. The listing, first spotted by Sumaho Digest, includes April 26 as the publishing date and shows that the handset will offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. All models are also listed with Wi-Fi 6E support to deliver high-speed data access on faster networks.

The purported HTC handset is shown with FastConnect 6700. This feature extends the power of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6GHz band (Wi-Fi 6E) and supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps. Qualcomm offers FastConnect 6700 functionality with Snapdragon 778, Snapdragon 778+, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs. Therefore, the upcoming model could be powered by any of these three SoCs mentioned above. It is worth noting that HTC is yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone.

Earlier this month, HTC unveiled the Wildfire E2 Play in Africa. The entry-level smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options and features a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a water-drop style cutout for the front camera.

For optics, HTC Wildfire E2 Play has a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an AI-backed face unlock feature are the other key specifications of the handset. It is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery.

