HTC Phone With Snapdragon 700 Series SoC May Launch Soon, Hints Bluetooth SIG Certification

A new HTC smartphone has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers 2QC9200, 2QC9100, and 2QCB100. 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 April 2023 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC unveiled Wildfire E2 Play in Africa earlier this month

HTC Wildfire E2 Play powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC was launched recently in Africa. Now, the Taiwanese company could be launching another new smartphone. The new development has emerged through a certification on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) that lists an unannounced HTC smartphone with model numbers 2QC9200, 2QC9100, and 2QCB100. It is expected to debut as a mid-range smartphone with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Wi-Fi 6E support. The upcoming HTC handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 700 series SoC.

An HTC smartphone has been listed on the Bluetooth SIG website with model numbers 2QC9200, 2QC9100, and 2QCB100. The listing, first spotted by Sumaho Digest, includes April 26 as the publishing date and shows that the handset will offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. All models are also listed with Wi-Fi 6E support to deliver high-speed data access on faster networks.

The purported HTC handset is shown with FastConnect 6700. This feature extends the power of Wi-Fi 6 into the 6GHz band (Wi-Fi 6E) and supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 3Gbps. Qualcomm offers FastConnect 6700 functionality with Snapdragon 778, Snapdragon 778+, and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoCs. Therefore, the upcoming model could be powered by any of these three SoCs mentioned above. It is worth noting that HTC is yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone.

Earlier this month, HTC unveiled the Wildfire E2 Play in Africa. The entry-level smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options and features a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a water-drop style cutout for the front camera.

For optics, HTC Wildfire E2 Play has a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an AI-backed face unlock feature are the other key specifications of the handset. It is also backed by a 4,600mAh battery.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
HTC Wildfire E2 Play

HTC Wildfire E2 Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Further reading: HTC, HTC Wildfire E2 Play, Bluetooth SIG, FastConnect 6700, Qualcomm
Comment
 
 

