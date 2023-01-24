Apple has long been rumoured to be working on its own mixed reality headset to rival the likes of HTC Vive, Meta Quest, and the Valve Index. While any official confirmation from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant is missing, we now have a bit more information. The Apple headset is reportedly coming sooner than you think. According to a new report, Apple intends to unveil its augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset in the Spring of 2023, with a launch planned for later this year. Additionally, Apple's new product would reportedly be priced on the high side at around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.45 lakh). For comparison, the Meta Quest 2 starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) and the more comparable Meta Quest Pro costs $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1.22 lakh).

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming headset will likely be called the Reality Pro and will feature eye and hand tracking capabilities. The device will be focussed on FaceTime-based videoconferencing, virtual meeting rooms, and immersive video watching.

The Reality Pro will reportedly be able to connect to other Apple devices and recreate the Apple OS experience from iPhone and iPad devices in 3D space. It will also serve as a second screen for a connected Mac.

For eye and hand tracking, the headset will include a set of external cameras and internal sensors that read eye and hand movements of the wearer, the report says. Users will be able to perform tasks in AR/VR by simply looking at things on the headset's screen, and pinching their thumb and index finger to use or activate it. The headset is also said to include two high-resolution displays.

As mentioned earlier, the Reality Pro is likely to be priced around $3,000, however, Apple is reportedly also working on a lower-end model likely around the $1,500 price point, closer to the Meta Quest Pro. The Reality Pro, according to the report, could launch in the US later this year.

2023 is gearing up to be a big year for AR/VR headsets. HTC unveiled its extended reality headset, the Vive XR Elite, at CES 2023. Sony is also set to release its next-generation VR headset to go along with the PS5, the PS VR2, on February 22. The PS VR2 is priced at $549.99 (about Rs. 45,525).

