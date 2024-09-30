Technology News
English Edition

Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection

Caviar's custom tri-fold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design comes in Black Dragon and Gold Dragon versions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 13:20 IST
Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection

Photo Credit: Huawei

Caviar's custom tri-fold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design will be available in 88 units

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 5,600mAh battery
  • The Black Dragon model is covered with black alligator leather
  • Huawei will be bringing its first tri-fold device to more markets
Advertisement

Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design earlier this month as the world's first triple-screen foldable phone. Now, international luxury devices manufacturer Caviar has revealed a new collection of 24-karat gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design models. The collection includes the Black Dragon and Gold Dragon models. The custom versions are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The tri-fold phone runs on an octa-core Kirin 9010 chipset and houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Caviar's Custom Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Prices

Caviar's custom tri-fold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design comes in Black Dragon and Gold Dragon versions. The Black Dragon version is priced at $12,770 (10,69,000), $13,200 (roughly Rs. 11,06,000), and $13,630 (roughly Rs. 11,41,00), respectively for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The Gold Dragon model costs $14,500 (roughly Rs. 12,14,700), $14,930 (roughly Rs. 12,50,808), and $15,360 (roughly Rs. 12,86,900), respectively for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. The limited edition models will be available in 88 units.

In China, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,37,000) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Gold Dragon Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is covered in 24K gold with engravings inspired by the ancient Chinese technique of multi-layer forging of Longquan swords. The Black Dragon model is covered with black alligator leather and includes gold-plated inserts.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and sports a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED main screen. Folding the screen once turns it into a 7.9-inch display, while a second fold will make it a 6.4-inch screen. The phone uses a Kirin 9010 chipset.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. It boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the display.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. As per Huawei, the Mate XT Ultimate Design will launch in global markets in Q1 next year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Price, Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, Caviar Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Price, Gold Dragon, Black Dragon, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch a Smart Home Display With homeOS Next Year

Related Stories

Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display
  3. Lava Agni 3 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; to Get a 50-Megapixel Camera
  4. Caviar Launches Custom Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 20,000
  6. Apple Might Introduce a New Smart Display Device Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo, iQOO Roll Out Android 15-Based Funtouch OS 15 Update With AI Features: What’s New
  2. Caviar Unveils 24K Gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Collection
  3. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch a Smart Home Display With homeOS Next Year
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Tablet With 8.8-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin Trades Above $64,000 Despite Minor Losses, Altcoins Continue to Trade Sideways
  6. California Governor Gavin Newsom Vetoes Contentious AI Safety Bill
  7. Death Stranding 2 Release Date Will Be Confirmed at Some Point in 2025, Says Hideo Kojima
  8. Apple Drops Out of Talks to Join OpenAI Investment Round: Report
  9. Apple Vision Pro 2 Development Tipped to Begin in 2025 With M5 Chip and AI Spatial Computing Capabilities
  10. Lava Agni 3 5G to Debut in India This Week; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »