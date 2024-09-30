Huawei launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design earlier this month as the world's first triple-screen foldable phone. Now, international luxury devices manufacturer Caviar has revealed a new collection of 24-karat gold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design models. The collection includes the Black Dragon and Gold Dragon models. The custom versions are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The tri-fold phone runs on an octa-core Kirin 9010 chipset and houses a 5,600mAh battery.

Caviar's Custom Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Prices

Caviar's custom tri-fold Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design comes in Black Dragon and Gold Dragon versions. The Black Dragon version is priced at $12,770 (10,69,000), $13,200 (roughly Rs. 11,06,000), and $13,630 (roughly Rs. 11,41,00), respectively for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The Gold Dragon model costs $14,500 (roughly Rs. 12,14,700), $14,930 (roughly Rs. 12,50,808), and $15,360 (roughly Rs. 12,86,900), respectively for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions. The limited edition models will be available in 88 units.

In China, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,37,000) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Gold Dragon Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is covered in 24K gold with engravings inspired by the ancient Chinese technique of multi-layer forging of Longquan swords. The Black Dragon model is covered with black alligator leather and includes gold-plated inserts.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and sports a 10.2-inch flexible LTPO OLED main screen. Folding the screen once turns it into a 7.9-inch display, while a second fold will make it a 6.4-inch screen. The phone uses a Kirin 9010 chipset.

For optics, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom and OIS. It boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the display.

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design carries a 5,600mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. As per Huawei, the Mate XT Ultimate Design will launch in global markets in Q1 next year.