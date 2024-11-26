Huawei Mate 70 series was launched in China on Tuesday, and the new lineup consists of four handsets — the Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and the Mate 70 RS (Ultimate Design). These smartphones are equipped with up to 6.9-inch OLED displays and run on HarmonyOS 4.3. They also feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera, and up to a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Huawei's new phones pack up to 5,700mAh batteries that can be charged at up to 100W.

Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ and Huawei Mate 70 RS Price

Huawei Mate 70 pricing starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64.100) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it is also available in 512GB and 1TB variants priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,900) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,500), respectively.

Huawei Mate 70

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Huawei Mate 70 Pro is sold a 12GB+256GB configuration priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,700), while the 512GB variant costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 81,500) and the 1TB storage option can be purchased at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 93,200).

Both these handsets are available in Spruce Green, Hyacinth Purple, Snowy White, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese). They will go on sale in China starting on December 4.

On the other hand, the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ and Huawei Mate 70 RS are available in a 16GB+512GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 99,000) and CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,39,700), respectively. Customers can also purchase a 1TB variant of the Mate 70 Pro+ for CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,700), while the top-of-the-line Mate 70 RS model is priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,51,400).

Huawei Mate 70 Pro

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Mate 70 Pro+ is available in Black Ink, Flying Azure, Gold Silk and Silver Brocade, and White Feathers colourways (translated from Chinese), while the Mate 70 RS is available in Black, Red, and White colour options. These handsets will be available for purchase in China starting on December 19.

Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ and Huawei Mate 70 RS Specifications

All four models in the Mate 70 series are dual-SIM handsets that run on HarmonyOS 4.3, which is Huawei's alternative to Google's Android operating system. The standard model is equipped with a 6.7-inch (1,216x2,688 pixels) LTPO OLED screen, while the Mate 70 Pro and Mate 70 Pro+ sport a larger 6.9-inch (1,316x2,832 pixels) LTPO OLED screen — these displays have a peak brightness of 2,500nits.

The high-end Huawei Mate 70 RS model has a more advanced 6.9-inch (1,316x2,832 pixels) dual-layer LTPO OLED display, with the same resolution has the Pro models but a higher peak brightness of 3,500nits, and the displays of all four handsets refresh at 120Hz.

Huawei Mate 70 Pro+

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei doesn't typically disclose the processors that power its high-end smartphones, but it is expected to be one of the company's Kirin chips. The Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro are available with12GB of RAM, while the Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS come with 16GB of RAM. All four models can be configured with up to 1TB of storage.

The company has equipped the Mate 70 series with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture that ranges between f/1.4 and f/4.0 along with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture.

The Huawei Mate 70 has a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 5.5x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, along with OIS and an f/3.4 aperture. On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS are equipped with a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 4x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, OIS, and a f/2.1 aperture.

Huawei Mate 70 RS

Photo Credit: Huawei

For selfies and video chats, all four models in the Huawei Mate 70 series are equipped with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS are also equipped with two additional sensors that enable support for facial recognition and hand gesture detection.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate 70 series include 5G, 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and an infrared transmitter. The handsets are also equipped with a gyroscope, barometer, magnetometer, proximity sensor, hall sensor, and a colour temperature sensor. All four models also offer support for satellite connectivity.

The Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro pack a 5,500mAh battery, while the Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS feature a larger 5,700mAh battery. The standard model can be charged at 66W (wired) and 50W (wireless), while the other three models offer support for charging at 100W (wired) and 80W (wireless).

The Huawei Mate 70 lineup has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, while the Pro and RS models also offer support for face recognition using dedicated sensors. All four models have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.