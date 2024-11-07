Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to arrive later this month in China as the successor to the Mate 60 lineup. The upcoming series is believed to include at least four models. Huawei is yet to confirm their arrival, but a new leak on Weibo has given us a look at the key specifications of the standard Huawei Mate 70 model. It is said to feature a 1.5K display, triple rear cameras and wireless charging capabilities. Meanwhile, an alleged render of the phone has surfaced on the web, hinting at a resemblance to the camera design seen on the older Mate 50 lineup.

Huawei Mate 70 Camera, Display Specifications (Expected)

As per a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported Huawei Mate 70 will sport a 6.69-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Like last year's Huawei Mate 60, the upcoming handset is said to feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.5-inch sensor with variable aperture. The camera setup will include a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, according to the tipster.

For authentication, the Huawei Mate 70 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is tipped to support wireless charging and could boast an official rating for dust and water resistance.

Additionally, Gizmochina has shared a render of the purported Huawei Mate 70. The image shows the phone in a white colourway with thin bezels on all sides. The camera module of the phone seems to differ from the Huawei Mate 60 lineup, but it matches the design of the Huawei Mate 50. Cameras alongside LED flash are arranged in a circular module.

The Huawei Mate 70 lineup is expected to comprise the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and the Mate 70 RS Ultimate. These handsets are likely to be launched in China later this month. They are expected to offer better battery life than the Mate 60 models.

