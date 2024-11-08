Technology News
Huawei MatePad 11.5 is available in a PaperMatte Edition as well.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 comes in Frost Silver, Island Blue and Space Grey shades

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 carries a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • The tablet ships with HarmonyOS 4.2
  • The Huawei MatePad 11.5 supports 30W wired fast charging
Huawei MatePad 11.5 has been launched in China with a 2.2K LCD screen. The tablet is available in a PaperMatte Edition as well. The display, which offers 120Hz refresh rate, comes with several eye-protection technologies which are said to reduce screen glare and visual fatigue. The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 and supports multi-device connectivity. It is backed by a 7,700mAh battery which is said to offer up to 10 hours of local video playback. The MatePad 11.5 can be paired with the Huawei Smart Keyboard.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price

Huawei MatePad 11.5 price in China starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The PaperMatte Edition for the same variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). The base and PaperMatte Edition for the 8GB + 256GB configuration are listed at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400) and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,800), respectively.

The tablet is offered in three colour options — Frost Silver, Island Blue, and Space Grey. It is available for purchase in the country via Huawei's VMall website.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 Specifications, Features

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 sports an 11.5-inch 2.2K (2,200 x 1,440 pixels) TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 229ppi pixel density, and 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with SGS Low Visual Fatigue Certification alongside TÜV Rheinland's non-reflective, hardware-level low blue light, and flicker-free certifications.

The company has not yet disclosed the processor details of the Huawei MatePad 11.5. The official listing confirms that it supports 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and ships with HarmonyOS 4.2. The tablet supports multiple floating windows and multi-screen collaboration features.

For optics, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 carries a 13-megapixel main rear sensor. It includes an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The tablet gets a quad speaker unit with Huawei's Histen 9.0 Audio technology, which is said to offer users a high-quality, immersive sound experience.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 packs a 7,700mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It is said to provide users with up to 10 hours of uninterrupted local video playback time. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG and a USB Type-C port. The tablet measures 260.88 x 176.82 x 6.85mm and weighs 499g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
