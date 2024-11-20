Huawei Mate 70 series is confirmed to launch in China on November 26 at 2.30 pm local time (12:00 pm IST), and pre-reservations have already commenced. Ahead of its anticipated debut, one of the models in the lineup has been officially teased by a company executive on social media, showcasing its design elements. Notably, this development follows the listing of the Huawei Mate 70 series on the Huawei-owned online store Vmall, which provided the first glimpse at not only the design of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ but also confirmed its storage variants and colourways.

Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ Design Teased

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared a short teaser showcasing the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 Pro+. The handset appears to sport a circular camera module at the back, comprising quad lenses and an LED flash. It also sports X-IMAGE branding at the back, referencing the company's proprietary mobile photography technology system. The camera module is complimented by a gold ornamental ring which surrounds it.

The smartphone shown in the teaser has the Gold and Silver Brocade colourway which is confirmed to be one of its shades, along with Feather White, Flying Blue, and Ink Black. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right spine of the smartphone, and it features a curved frame.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Huawei Mate 70 series could be powered by a 6nm Kirin 9100 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It will run on HarmonyOS — the company's latest operating system (OS) launched in China last month thar has been developed independently of Android.

The base Huawei Mate 70 is tipped to sport a quad camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel infrared sensor. It may come with 66W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro+ models may be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens. Both smartphones are also reported to feature 100W fast charging support.