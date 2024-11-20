Technology News
Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications

The teaser shows the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ in Gold and Silver Brocade colourway, which is confirmed to be one of its shades.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 13:18 IST
Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ is available for pre-reservation in four colourways

  • Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to comprise three models
  • Mate 70 Pro+ was teased on Weibo by CEO Richard Yu
  • The smartphones are tipped to be powered by 6nm Kirin 9100 SoC
Huawei Mate 70 series is confirmed to launch in China on November 26 at 2.30 pm local time (12:00 pm IST), and pre-reservations have already commenced. Ahead of its anticipated debut, one of the models in the lineup has been officially teased by a company executive on social media, showcasing its design elements. Notably, this development follows the listing of the Huawei Mate 70 series on the Huawei-owned online store Vmall, which provided the first glimpse at not only the design of the Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ but also confirmed its storage variants and colourways.

Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ Design Teased

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, shared a short teaser showcasing the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 Pro+. The handset appears to sport a circular camera module at the back, comprising quad lenses and an LED flash. It also sports X-IMAGE branding at the back, referencing the company's proprietary mobile photography technology system. The camera module is complimented by a gold ornamental ring which surrounds it.

The smartphone shown in the teaser has the Gold and Silver Brocade colourway which is confirmed to be one of its shades, along with Feather White, Flying Blue, and Ink Black. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right spine of the smartphone, and it features a curved frame.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Huawei Mate 70 series could be powered by a 6nm Kirin 9100 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It will run on HarmonyOS — the company's latest operating system (OS) launched in China last month thar has been developed independently of Android.

The base Huawei Mate 70 is tipped to sport a quad camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel infrared sensor. It may come with 66W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro+ models may be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens. Both smartphones are also reported to feature 100W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 70 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ Officially Teased Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
