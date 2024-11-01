Technology News
Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

The Huawei Mate 70 series phones are expected to get in-house Kirin chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2024 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design (pictured) sports an octagonal rear camera module

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to include four handsets
  • The phones are tipped to ship with Hongmeng kernel-based Harmony OS
  • The Huawei Mate 70 series will likely get 1.5k displays
Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Mate 60 lineup, which was unveiled in China in September 2023. The series is expected to include a base, a Pro, a Pro+ and an RS Ultimate Design variant. Details about the purported handsets have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few days. The leaks suggest the expected key features of the anticipated smartphones, including camera design and battery size. Additionally, a leak has hinted at the launch timeline of the lineup as well. 

Huawei Mate 70 Series Models, Design, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to include four handsets, similar to the preceding Honor Mate 60 lineup. According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the awaited lineup will include the vanilla Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design.

The tipster claims that the Huawei Mate 70 series smartphones will have thinner, narrower, and more rounded designs than the existing Mate 60 series. They are said to feature large, centred rear camera modules. The tipster added that the series will likely be unveiled in China in mid-November.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Features (Expected)

The Huawei Mate 70 series phones are expected to offer better battery life compared to current Mate 60 models, which are equipped with up to 5,000mAh batteries. Tipster Fixed Focus Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the Mate 70 handsets carry batteries smaller than 6,000mAh. They are speculated to get 5,500 or 5,700mAh cells.

Another tipster Smart Pikachu suggested in a Weibo post that the Huawei Mate 70 lineup will be equipped with Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. 

Meanwhile, a Huawei Central report shared leaked images of the Huawei Mate 70 series camera protectors. These showed the camera layout design of the rumoured smartphones. The base and Pro variants, with large, circular units, appear to be similar to the Huawei Mate 50 series handsets. The leaked Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design may have the same octagonal rear camera module as the Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design.

Previous leaks has suggested that the Huawei Mate 70 series may ship with Kirin SoCs, Hongmeng kernel-based Harmony OS, 1.5K displays, and satellite communication support. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Huawei Mate 70 series, Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
