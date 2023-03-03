Technology News
Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova 10 SE price is set at CNY 1,949 (roughly Rs. 23,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2023 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 10 SE was unveiled in select African markets last year in October

  • Huawei Nova 10 SE is offered in three different colour options
  • The handset offer support for 66W fast charging
  • Huawei Nova 10 SE is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Huawei Nova 10 SE was launched in China as the latest offering in the company's Nova 10 series. The new smartphone comes with Snapdragon 680 processor and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Huawei Nova 10 SE carries a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor. The new Huawei phone comes in three different colour options as well. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The handset was unveiled in select African markets in October last year.

Huawei Nova 10 SE price

Huawei Nova 10 SE price is set at CNY 1,949 (roughly Rs. 48,900) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The top-end model with 8GB + 256GB storage has a price tag of CNY 2,249 (roughly Rs. 53,600). It comes in a Silver shade in addition to the Gold Black and Mint Green colours. The latest Huawei handset is currently up for purchase in China via the company's website.

For comparison, the other handsets in the Nova 10 series — Huawei Nova 10 and the Huawei Nova 10 Pro — were launched last year, priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,000) respectively. 

Huawei Nova 10 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 10 SE runs on HarmonyOS 2 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+(1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an Adreno 610 GPU.

For optics, the Huawei Nova 10 SE has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Huawei has provided a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

The rear camera supports different photography modes including super wide angle, super macro, portrait mode, panorama, time-lapse photography, super night scene and slow-motion among others.

The handset packs up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova 10 SE include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, AGPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, along with an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor and gyroscope.

The Huawei Nova 10 SE packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The fast charging feature is claimed to charge the device up to 100 percent in just 38 minutes. Besides, the phone measures 162.39x75.47x7.39mm and weighs 184 grams.

