Honor Magic 5 series has been confirmed to be unveiled on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona. Along with the flagship smartphone series, the Chinese manufacturer has revealed the release of the foldable Honor Magic Vs on the same day. The Honor Magic 5 series is expected to consist of three models - the base Honor Magic 5, the Honor Magic 5 Pro, and the Honor Magic 5 Ultimate. As per a report, the base model was recently spotted on the Geekbench website, hinting at some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

A MySmartPrice report notes that the base Honor Magic 5 was spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number PGT-AN00. The report states that the listing for the impending Honor handset suggested that it would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Kalama-codenamed SoC has a prime CPU core clocked at 3.19GHz and also includes four 2.8GHz performance cores and three 2.02GHz efficiency cores.

The vanilla Honor Magic 5 variant identified on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM, as per the report. It is likely to have a Magic UI layer on top of Android 13. The model was also previously spotted on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) certification website, which suggested that a fourth model featuring a Snapdragon 695 SoC might launch alongside the vanilla Honor Magic 5, Honor Magic 5 Pro, and Honor Magic 5 Ultimate models.

Previous reports have suggested that the base Honor Magic 5 smartphone could feature a 6.8-inch curved display. The phone could also come equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, an IP68 water and dust resistant rating, and support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Honor also reportedly teased a triple rear camera setup where the Chinese smartphone manufacturer took a not-so-subtle dig at its Korean competitor. The sentence "Go beyond the Galaxy to witness the real Magic" appears superimposed on an Event Horizon Telescope photograph of a black hole, the first-ever photograph of a black hole. The emphasised G hints that the leaked teaser is referring to Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.

