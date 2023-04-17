Technology News
Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The Huawei Nova 11 series will go on sale in China by next week.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2023 17:49 IST
Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

The base and Pro models launched in Color No. 11, Luminous Gold Black, Snowy White, and Dawn Gold colours

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 11 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display
  • Both Pro and Ultra models have 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED screens
  • The series boots HarmonyOS 3 out-of-the-box

Huawei Nova 11 series launched in China on Monday. The series includes a base Huawei Nova 11, the Huawei Nova 11 Pro, and the Huawei Nova 11 Ultra. The mid-range smartphones by the Chinese tech giant are all powered by the same chipset. All three models of the series are backed by a 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipsets. Each of the variants is also available in a signature green colour, named Color No. 11. The series will go on sale in China by next week.

Huawei Nova 11, Huawei Nova 11 Pro, and Huawei Nova 11 Ultra price, availability

The base Huawei Nova 11 is available in a green called Color No. 11, alongside Luminous Gold Black, Snowy White, and Dawn Gold colour options. The 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800), while the 256GB variant is marked at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

There is also a high-end CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600) variant of the Huawei Nova 11 with 512GB of internal storage and protective glass covering but it is only offered in the Color No. 11 or Luminous Gold Black colour options.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro is also available in the same colour options as the base model. The 128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800), while the 256GB variant is marked at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,700).

The Ultra model is only offered in the Color No. 11 and Luminous Gold Black colour variants with a smooth leatherback rear finish. It is available in a single 512GB storage option and is priced at CNY 4,449 (roughly Rs. 53,100). This model is the only one to include two-way satellite messaging through Beidou, the Chinese satellite navigation system.

An additional Kunlun glass protection for any of the devices costs an extra CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,400). The phones go on sale starting April 26 and are currently available for pre-orders in China.

Huawei Nova 11 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,412×1,084 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, the Huawei Nova 11 also comes with an Adreno 642L GPU. The handset boots HarmonyOS 3 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit of the base Nova 11 smartphone includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and another unspecified lens. The front camera includes a 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, housed in a centred hole-punch slot.

The Nova 11 smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery unit with 66W Huawei wired fast charging support. The dual SIM supported phone also includes WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and GPS connectivity. The device also comes with a USB Type-C port. Weighing about 168 grams, the handset measures 161.29mm x 74.96mm x 6.88mm in size.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro specifications

Flaunting similar display specifications to the base Huawei Nova 11, the Pro version has a slightly larger 6.78-inch display. The model also has similar OS, SoC and camera specifications, with the only exception being a second selfie camera with an 8-megapixel portrait lens.

The Huawei Nova 11 Pro also has similar battery and connectivity specifications as the base model and also has a USB Type-C port. The glass version of the phone weighs about 193 grams while the leather version weighs 188 grams and measures 164.24mm x 74.35mm x 7.88mm in size.

Huawei Nova 11 Ultra specifications

Almost identical to the Pro model in all aspects, the Huawei Nova 11 Ultra model only differs in three key details — it is only available in a single 512GB storage variant, is offered in leather finish green and black colour options as previously mentioned, and it supports two-way satellite messaging through the Chinese satellite navigation system Beidou.

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2412x1084 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Comments

Huawei Nova 11, Huawei Nova 11 Pro, Huawei Nova 11 Ultra, Huawei Nova 11 series
