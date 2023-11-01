Technology News

Huawei Nova 11 SE With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 4,500mAH Battery Launched

Huawei Nova 11 SE is already available for pre-order in China, while the sale will officially begin starting November 3.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 November 2023 23:03 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 11 SE is available in Black, Green, and White colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei has launched the Nova SE 11 in China only
  • It features Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity support
  • Huawei Nova 11 SE boots HarmonyOS 4
Huawei Nova 11 series was launched in April this year in China, with all smartphones powered by 4G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoCs. The lineup included three phones, a base Huawei Nova 11, Huawei Nova 11 Pro, and Huawei Nova 11 Ultra. Now, the company has added another model to the series with the launch of Huawei Nova 11 SE. The smartphone, debuted in China, is available in three colour options. The pre-orders for the smartphone are already live in China.

Huawei Nova 11 SE: Price, Availability

Huawei has launched the Nova SE 11 in China. The smartphones comes in two storage options with 8GB RAM. While the 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (nearly Rs. 23,000), the other model with 512GB storage comes at CNY 2,199 (nearly Rs. 25,000).

The Huawei Nova 11 SE is already available for pre-order in China, while the sale will officially begin starting November 3. The company has launched the smartphone in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Huawei Nova 11 SE: Specifications

The newly launched smartphone in the Huawei Nova 11 series comes equipped with a Snapdragon 680 LTE-only SoC, paired with a 2.4 GHz CPU. Huawei Nova 11 SE boots HarmonyOS 4. It packs 8GB RAM, with up to 512GB storage. It features a 6.67-inch flat OLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. The display gets a 90 Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the dual-SIM Nova 11 SE sports a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It gets a 32-megapixel fsensor in the front for selfie and video calls.

The Huawei Nova 11 SE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. It weighs 186 grams, and is only 7.39 mm in thickness. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity support.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro

Huawei Nova 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Huawei Nova 11 Ultra

Huawei Nova 11 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2652x1200 pixels
Huawei Nova 11

Huawei Nova 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 60-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS HarmonyOS 3
Resolution 2412x1084 pixels
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC; Likely to Launch Soon
