Technology News

Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Nova Y71 is available in Gold and Black colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2023 12:54 IST
Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova Y71 price in India is set at Zar 4,999 (roughly Rs. 21,900)

Highlights
  • Huawei Nova Y71 is equipped with 8GB of RAM
  • The handset runs on EMUI 12 out-of-the-box
  • Huawei Nova Y71 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Huawei Nova Y71 has been launched in global markets. The mid-range offering from the smartphone company features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. The phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and runs on the company's EMUI 12 Android skin out-of-the-box. Huawei hasn't revealed the name of the processor on the handset that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Huawei Nova Y71 features comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Huawei Nova Y71 price, availability

Huawei Nova Y71 price is set at ZAR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 21,900) for the sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available in Gold and Black colour options.

The smartphone is currently available for sale in South Africa and is expected to be made available in other regions soon.

Huawei Nova Y71 specifications, features

According to the details shared by the company on the Huawei Global site, the new Huawei Nova Y71 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) TFT LCD screen. The handset comes preinstalled with EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. The phone's processor hasn't been revealed yet but it packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Huawei Nova Y71 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova Y71 include support for dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, and GPS. The smartphone also includes a gravity sensor and compass. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 22.5W wired charging over a USB Type-C port. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Nova Y71

Huawei Nova Y71

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Nova Y71, Huawei Nova Y71 launch, Huawei Nova Y71 specifications, Huawei
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
CFTC Investigators Find Crypto Lender Celsius, Former CEO Guilty of Breaking US Rules: Report
Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Crosses 10 Million Sign-Ups Within First Few Hours of Launch
Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 With Snapdragon 782G SoC Launched in India at This Price
  2. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
  3. Instagram's New Twitter Rival 'Threads' Goes Live: All You Need to Know
  4. Twitter Rival Threads Goes Live as Celebrities, Major Brands Join the App
  5. Detailed Renders of Nothing Phone 2 in Both Colour Options Leak Online
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Red Magic 8S Pro+, Red Magic 8S Pro With Up to 24GB RAM Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Date, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phones
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series, Enco Air 3 Pro Price in India Tipped: See Here
  10. Amazon Prime Day: These Smartphones Are Set to Launch Before the Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Nova Y71 With 6.75-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G With Up to 1TB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. CFTC Investigators Find Crypto Lender Celsius, Former CEO Guilty of Breaking US Rules: Report
  4. Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer Pits Leonardo DiCaprio Amidst a Murderous Historical Tragedy
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Minor Losses, Overall Markets Remain Volatile
  6. Rising Cybersecurity Attacks Highlight Vulnerabilities of Indian Companies as They Digitise Operations
  7. Reliance Jio to Sign $1.7 Billion Deal With Nokia for Purchase of 5G Network Equipment: Report
  8. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Forming New Superalignment Research Team to Bring 'Superintelligent' AI Under Control
  10. Twitter Not Suited for Emergency Communications, Dutch Officials Say After Storm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.