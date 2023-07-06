Huawei Nova Y71 has been launched in global markets. The mid-range offering from the smartphone company features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. The phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and runs on the company's EMUI 12 Android skin out-of-the-box. Huawei hasn't revealed the name of the processor on the handset that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Huawei Nova Y71 features comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Huawei Nova Y71 price, availability

Huawei Nova Y71 price is set at ZAR 4,999 (roughly Rs. 21,900) for the sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available in Gold and Black colour options.

The smartphone is currently available for sale in South Africa and is expected to be made available in other regions soon.

Huawei Nova Y71 specifications, features

According to the details shared by the company on the Huawei Global site, the new Huawei Nova Y71 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) TFT LCD screen. The handset comes preinstalled with EMUI 12 out-of-the-box. The phone's processor hasn't been revealed yet but it packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Huawei Nova Y71 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Nova Y71 include support for dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, and GPS. The smartphone also includes a gravity sensor and compass. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 22.5W wired charging over a USB Type-C port.

