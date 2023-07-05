Technology News

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is tipped to be priced under Rs. 35,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 July 2023 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is offered in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colour options

  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It comes with a 108-megapixel rear sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens
  • Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is set to launch in India on July 7. The phone launched earlier this year in select global markets alongside two other models of the Tecno Camon 20 series - the Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G. The 8GB + 256GB variant of the Camon 20 is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the 8GB + 128GB Tecno Camon 20 Pro variant is listed at Rs. 19,999. Ahead of the Camon 20 Premier launch in India, a tipster has suggested its price.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G price in India (expected)

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G will likely be priced in India at under Rs. 35,000. The model is offered in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colour options. The phone is set to go on sale via Amazon.

Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G specifications, features

The handset comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It runs Android 13-based HiOS 13.0 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G features a 50-megapixel RGBW primary camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 108-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The dual rear camera unit is placed alongside an Octa Flash or Ring-Flash unit. A 32-megapixel front camera sensor is placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The handset also supports 4G, 5G, OTG, NFC, GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. The phone is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.


 
 

