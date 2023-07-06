Technology News

Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea, unlike previous Unpacked events held in European countries and the US

Written by David Delima | Updated: 6 July 2023 08:29 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea

  • Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 26
  • The company's launch event will take place in South Korea
  • The Galaxy Unpacked livestream will begin at 4:30pm IST

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place in the last week of July, and the South Korean conglomerate has now confirmed the date of its next launch event. The company is expected to take the wraps off its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to unveil new accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones. Unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events held in European countries and the US, Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.

In a press release on Thursday, Samsung announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked event would be held on July 26 in Seoul. The event will begin at 4:30pm IST, and will be streamed live via the company's website and the company's YouTube channel. This will be Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year — the firm launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the first launch event in February.

Samsung's promotional materials for its next Galaxy Unpacked event tease the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to debut as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that arrived last year. An image of the silhouette of a clamshell-style foldable phone is shown above text that reads "Join the flip side". This year, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Flip 5 is tipped to feature a much larger cover display, and will compete with rival Motorola's recently launched Razr 40 Ultra.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not the only device that Samsung is expected to unveil at the next Unpacked event. The company is also expected to launch the larger Galaxy Fold 5, which is tipped to feature a familiar design with a new hinge. The firm is also expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series and details of the tablets, such as their specifications and colour options recently leaked online.

Aside from the foldable phones and tablets, Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the next Unpacked event. The battery capacity for both smartwatches was recently leaked, and they are said to feature larger displays than their predecessors.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to run on the company's Exynos W930 chip and feature support for irregular heart rhythm notifications. Besides these devices, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Threads Launched by Meta as Mark Zuckerberg's Much-Anticipated Twitter Rival Comes to iOS and Android: Details
ChatGPT's Traffic Sees 9.7 Percent Drop in June, First Decline Since Launch of Generative AI Tool

