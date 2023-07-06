Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled to take place in the last week of July, and the South Korean conglomerate has now confirmed the date of its next launch event. The company is expected to take the wraps off its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to unveil new accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones. Unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events held in European countries and the US, Samsung will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.

In a press release on Thursday, Samsung announced that the next Galaxy Unpacked event would be held on July 26 in Seoul. The event will begin at 4:30pm IST, and will be streamed live via the company's website and the company's YouTube channel. This will be Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year — the firm launched its flagship Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the first launch event in February.

Samsung's promotional materials for its next Galaxy Unpacked event tease the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to debut as the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that arrived last year. An image of the silhouette of a clamshell-style foldable phone is shown above text that reads "Join the flip side". This year, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Flip 5 is tipped to feature a much larger cover display, and will compete with rival Motorola's recently launched Razr 40 Ultra.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is not the only device that Samsung is expected to unveil at the next Unpacked event. The company is also expected to launch the larger Galaxy Fold 5, which is tipped to feature a familiar design with a new hinge. The firm is also expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy Tab S9 series and details of the tablets, such as their specifications and colour options recently leaked online.

Aside from the foldable phones and tablets, Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at the next Unpacked event. The battery capacity for both smartwatches was recently leaked, and they are said to feature larger displays than their predecessors.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to run on the company's Exynos W930 chip and feature support for irregular heart rhythm notifications. Besides these devices, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones during the Galaxy Unpacked event later this month.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.