Infinix announced plans to unveil two new technologies — AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery —at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES). Infinix's AirCharge technology is a new wireless charging method that allows users to charge their smart devices over the air eliminating the need for cables and physically touching the charging pad. It works at low frequencies and enables wireless charging over distances up to 20 centimetres and angular deviations up to 60 degrees. The Extreme-Temp Battery developed by the Chinese electronic brand incorporates biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes to work in cold environments. It is claimed to ensure performance at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius.

The new AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies, developed by Infinix, will be unveiled at the ShowStoppers event during CES 2024, the company announced via a press release. The brand states that the AirCharge technology is a breakthrough in wireless charging. It uses multi-coil magnetic resonance technology and an adaptive algorithm and is claimed to let users charge their smart devices without the need for cables or physically touching the charging pad. This functionality would be convenient for charging devices while playing mobile games and watching videos.

The AirCharge technology allows charging at a distance of 0 to 20 centimetres and is said to work even when the transmit coil and the receiving coil are tilted at an angle of up to 60 degrees. It operates below 6.78MHz and offers charging power up to 7.5W. It is equipped with an end-to-end Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) circuit for safety.

Further, Infinix aims to address the lithium-ion freezing issues in extreme cold and hot conditions through its Extreme-Temp Battery technology. The company says it has incorporated biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes and this would allow the battery to perform well even at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius. With a charging temperature range of 100 degrees Celcius (-40°C-60°C), the Extreme-Temp Battery is said to function even in the harshest cold environments.

The annual consumer technology show will be held in Las Vegas in the second week of January. Besides Infinix, several electronics brands including Intel and Asus will show off their latest innovations during the event.

