Technology News

Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024

Infinix's AirCharge technology is said to enable true wireless charging over distances up to 20 centimetres.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 15:50 IST
Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix's Extreme-Temp Battery is said to function even in the harshest cold environments

Highlights
  • Infinix's AirCharge technology is a new wireless charging method
  • AirCharge technology allows charging at a distance of 0 to 20 centimetres
  • CES 2024 will be held in Las Vegas in the second week of January
Advertisement

Infinix announced plans to unveil two new technologies — AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery —at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES). Infinix's AirCharge technology is a new wireless charging method that allows users to charge their smart devices over the air eliminating the need for cables and physically touching the charging pad. It works at low frequencies and enables wireless charging over distances up to 20 centimetres and angular deviations up to 60 degrees. The Extreme-Temp Battery developed by the Chinese electronic brand incorporates biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes to work in cold environments. It is claimed to ensure performance at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius.

The new AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery technologies, developed by Infinix, will be unveiled at the ShowStoppers event during CES 2024, the company announced via a press release. The brand states that the AirCharge technology is a breakthrough in wireless charging. It uses multi-coil magnetic resonance technology and an adaptive algorithm and is claimed to let users charge their smart devices without the need for cables or physically touching the charging pad. This functionality would be convenient for charging devices while playing mobile games and watching videos.

The AirCharge technology allows charging at a distance of 0 to 20 centimetres and is said to work even when the transmit coil and the receiving coil are tilted at an angle of up to 60 degrees. It operates below 6.78MHz and offers charging power up to 7.5W. It is equipped with an end-to-end Resonance and Over Voltage Protection (OVP) circuit for safety.

Further, Infinix aims to address the lithium-ion freezing issues in extreme cold and hot conditions through its Extreme-Temp Battery technology. The company says it has incorporated biomimetic electrolyte and fusion solid-state technology on the electrodes and this would allow the battery to perform well even at temperatures as low as 40 degrees Celsius. With a charging temperature range of 100 degrees Celcius (-40°C-60°C), the Extreme-Temp Battery is said to function even in the harshest cold environments.

The annual consumer technology show will be held in Las Vegas in the second week of January. Besides Infinix, several electronics brands including Intel and Asus will show off their latest innovations during the event.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix AirCharge, Infinix Extreme Temp Battery, Infinix, CES 2024, CES
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GTA 5 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2023
Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme C67 5G With IP54 Rating Launched in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Get Price Cuts on Imagine Store: See Deals
  4. Lava Yuva 3 Pro With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Nothing to Host Event at MWC 2024, Might Announce Phone 3
  6. OnePlus' Community Sale is Live With Discounts on These Products
  7. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Online
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Have Same Price as Galaxy S23 Series
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  10. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January
  2. Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It
  3. Vivo V30 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Surface
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Receive Price Cuts During Imagine Store Sale
  5. ‘Wait is Frustrating’: Indian Crypto Players Fear Losing Web3 Talent, Funding Amid Legal Delays
  6. Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to Early 2024 With Promise of More Features
  7. Instagram Now Allows Users to Share Short, Looping Video Notes; Said to Be Testing New Privacy Feature
  8. Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
  9. GTA 5 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2023
  10. Realme C67 5G With 33W Fast Charging Support, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »