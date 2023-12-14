Grand Theft Auto V leads the pack of new titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium game catalog, this month. Starting December 19, all higher-tier PS Plus members can hop back into the lively city of Los Santos and experience a tale of perilous heists and betrayal as a street hustler, a retired bank robber, and an impulsive criminal's lives become intertwined in a twisted odyssey. While the game has been out for quite some time now, this addition perfectly lines up with the new GTA Online update ‘The Chop Shop,' which brings a salvage yard and drift racing into the mix. GTA V will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Take on the role of sworn warrior Jack Garland, fuelled by an undying thirst to defeat Chaos, in this dark fantasy reimagining of Final Fantasy. Backed by his party mates Ash and Jed, players engage in a sprawling adventure — visiting iconic locations such as the Chaos Shrine and Refrine Wetlands — to restore the crystals' light and nullify the eroding darkness, by frequently stopping to engage in high-octane cinematic hack-and-slash battles. I'll admit, that it's quite flashy for an FF game, but that has to do with Square Enix's collaboration with Team Ninja on this one, which is known for the Nioh series of games. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be out on PS4 and PS5. Or head into some good old racing and work your way to the finish line in MotoGP 23, featuring an entirely new career mode and dynamic weather that makes every competition unpredictable.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for December includes:



➕ Grand Theft Auto V

➕ Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

➕ Metal: Hellsinger

➕ Salt and Sacrifice



…and many more. The full lineup: https://t.co/dFuBarNGbs pic.twitter.com/sylPT55sAe — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 13, 2023

Rhythm-based games can appeal to a large crowd if done right, and Funcom's Metal: Hellsinger is a great example of that. As a human-demon hybrid, step into the scorching domains of hell and lay waste to diabolical enemies using insanely powerful weapons, against a heavy metal music backdrop. Try to match the beat with every shot to maximise your score, and you may soon find yourself before the utterly cruel Red Judge. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5. Fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma is on a quest to find her sculptor and unravel her purpose in this 2D side-scrolling souls-like game, as you explore the perilous moonlit dungeons and slash your way through tough-as-nails enemies and use every death as a learning experience. Moonscars also features a host of special armaments to master, powerful spells, and intricate storytelling that relies on you to piece the narrative puzzle together.

The acclaimed Shadowrun trilogy is joining the PS Plus Game Catalog this month, tossing you into a cyberpunkish world where creatures of magical myths have awakened and trudge along the lands. As a mercenary living on the fringes of society, interact with greedy corporates, solve elaborate puzzles, solve a murder mystery, and more to restore a hint of order in a dystopian Seattle. All three games Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong will be available across PS4 and PS5.

All these and more were unveiled on the PlayStation Blog and will be available exclusively to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe members in December (PS Plus Deluxe is called PS Plus Premium in select markets). Last month's catalogue included Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Teardown, and Dead Island: Riptide to name just a few.

Here's the complete list of free games available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium subscribers, starting December 19.

The blog post also lists the PS Plus Classics catalogue for December, available exclusively to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members. This month brings Mega Man Legacy Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, Thrillville, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Buzz Lightyear of Star Command.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe subscription starts in India from Rs. 849 per month, whereas the Extra subscription begins at Rs. 749 per month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.