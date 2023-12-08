Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Hot 40 Pro, and Infinix Hot 40i have been launched in select global markets. The Infinix Hot 40 series smartphones house 5,000mAh batteries and get 32-megapixel selfie cameras. The Infinix Hot 40 runs on the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, while the Infinix Hot 40 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 40i, being the base variant in the lineup runs on the Unisoc T606 SoC. Both Infinix Hot 40 and Infinix Hot 40 Pro feature triple rear cameras. The Infinix Hot 40i has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. All three models pack an Xboost gaming engine for enhanced gaming performance.

Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Hot 40 Pro and Infinix Hot 40i price

Infinix has not announced the pricing and availability details of the new Infinix Hot 40, Infinix Hot 40 Pro, and Infinix Hot 40i. The lineup is confirmed to be priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and prices will vary from market to market. The Infinix Hot 40 series is available in Palm Blue, Horizon Gold, Starlit Black, and Starfall Green shades.

The Infinix Hot 40i is available in Saudi Arabia with a price tag of SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300).

Infinix Hot 40 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 40 runs on Android 13 based XOS 13.5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88, coupled with 8GB of RAM and an Xboost gaming engine. The gaming engine is claimed to optimise the hardware performance during gaming. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 16GB by utilising unused storage.

As for optics, the camera unit of Infinix Hot 40 includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an AI camera. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. The handset packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, and Wi-Fi. It comes with a light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Hot 40 with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 168.61x76.61x8.25mm and 196 grams.

Infinix Hot 40 Pro specifications

The Infinix Hot 40 Pro has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Infinix Hot 40. However, the Pro model's display has an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99, coupled with 8GB RAM, the Xboost gaming engine, and up to 256GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually widened to 16GB while the onboard storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 40 Pro comprises a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter alongside an AI camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to the regular Infinix Hot 40. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Infinix Hot 40 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 168.6x76.6x8.25mm and weighs 199 grams.

Infinix Hot 40i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 40i ships with Android 13 based XOS 13.0 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, Xboost gaming engine, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Hot 40i has an AI-backed dual camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Connectivity options are identical to the Infinix Hot 40, and Infinix Hot 40 Pro as well as the sensors. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Infinix Hot 40i houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 163.59x75.59x8.30mm and 190 grams.

