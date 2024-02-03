Infinix Hot 40i is expected to launch in India soon. The company has not yet officially hinted at an India launch but an online leak suggests the launch timeline of the handset in the country. The model was unveiled in Saudi Arabia in November 2023 and is currently available in select global markets. The Indian variant of the phone has been tipped to share similar specifications as the global version. The price range of the smartphone in the country alongside the possible RAM and storage variants has also been suggested.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that the Infinix Hot 40i model will launch in India in the first half of February. The report adds that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. The model is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, with the latter tipped to be the cheapest 256GB smartphone in the country. It is also said to support virtual RAM extension of up to an additional 8GB.

The global variant of the Infinix Hot 40i is available in select markets. Although the price of the handsets varies by region, the lineup is confirmed to be under $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The model is offered in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Starfall Green colour options.

Infinix Hot 40i global variant features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 X 1,612) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset boots Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 40i carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed secondary sensor alongside a ring LED flashlight at the back. It has a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

