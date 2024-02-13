Infinix Hot 40i will launch in India this week, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Monday. Flipkart is teasing the arrival of new Infinix Hot series smartphones via a dedicated microsite on its website. The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in select global markets in December last year, alongside the Infinix Hot 40 and Infinix Hot 40 Pro. It runs on Unisoc T606 SoC and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Infinix Hot 40i houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary via X announced the India launch of Infinix Hot 40i. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the handset. As per the listing, the handset will be launched on February 16 at 12:00pm IST. It is confirmed to debut in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. It is teased to pack 8GB of onboard RAM, 256GB of storage and 8GB of virtual memory.

The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in select global markets in December 2023 alongside the regular Infinix Hot 40 and Infinix Hot 40 Pro. It has a price tag of SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model in Saudi Arabia.

The global variant of Infinix Hot 40i features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 40i has an AI-backed dual camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.