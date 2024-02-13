Technology News

Infinix Hot 40i India Launch Date Set for February 16, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix Hot 40i will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 12:03 IST
Infinix Hot 40i India Launch Date Set for February 16, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the handset

Highlights
  • The phone is teased to pack 8GB of onboard RAM
  • Infinix Hot 40i was launched in global markets in December 2023
  • Infinix Hot 40i has an AI-backed dual camera setup
Infinix Hot 40i will launch in India this week, the Chinese smartphone brand confirmed on Monday. Flipkart is teasing the arrival of new Infinix Hot series smartphones via a dedicated microsite on its website. The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in select global markets in December last year, alongside the Infinix Hot 40 and Infinix Hot 40 Pro. It runs on Unisoc T606 SoC and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The Infinix Hot 40i houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Transsion Holdings subsidiary via X announced the India launch of Infinix Hot 40i. Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite on its website to tease the arrival of the handset. As per the listing, the handset will be launched on February 16 at 12:00pm IST. It is confirmed to debut in the sub-Rs. 10,000 category. It is teased to pack 8GB of onboard RAM, 256GB of storage and 8GB of virtual memory.

The Infinix Hot 40i was launched in select global markets in December 2023 alongside the regular Infinix Hot 40 and Infinix Hot 40 Pro. It has a price tag of SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB model in Saudi Arabia.

The global variant of Infinix Hot 40i features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 90Hz and 480 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 40i has an AI-backed dual camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Hot 40i India Launch Date Set for February 16, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  Nothing Phone 2a Details to Be Revealed Today
  Xiaomi Watch 2 Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch Imminent, Suggest Pre-Launch Coupons
  Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Debuts in India
  iOS 18 Could Arrive With Sweeping Visual Overhaul Inspired by This OS
  How the iQoo Neo 9 Pro Performed in Our Initial Camera Tests
  Vivo Y200e India Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped
  Vivo V30 Pro Specifications Leak Hints 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, More
#Latest Stories
  Threads Tests AI-Powered Today's Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
  Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Set for March 5: Expected Specifications, Features
  Google Working on Bringing Gemini to Google Assistant Headphones: Report
  Koinex Collaborates with CoinDCX to Help Users Recover Locked Assets From Defunct Exchange
  Vivo T3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  Microsoft to Share Xbox Business Update on February 15, Will Reportedly Reveal Games Releasing on PS5, Switch
  Apple Vision Pro Said to Take Up to Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'
  Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Release Could Be Around the Corner, Suggest Pre-Launch Discount Coupons
  Xiaomi Watch 2 Key Specifications, Design Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of Debut
  OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms
