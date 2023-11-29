Infinix Hot 40i has been launched in Saudi Arabia. The company confirmed that the phone supports NFC connectivity in the region and is available in two storage variants. Though not listed yet on the official site, the handset is available for purchase on Amazon and Noon. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The newly launched handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera unit and carries a 32-megapixel front camera.

Infinix Hot 40i price, availability

As per a post by the company's Saudi Arabia unit, the Infinix Hot 40i is available with NFC connectivity. It is being offered in two variants - 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300), respectively.

Although the post says that the Infinix Hot 40i is “available now,” at the time of writing this, the phone was still not listed on the Infinix Saudi Arabia website. However, it is listed on the Amazon and Noon websites in the country. It is available in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black colour options.

Infinix Hot 40i specifications, features

Infinix Hot 40i features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM including vRAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also ships with Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 40i features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor at the back alongside a ring LED flashlight. These three units are arranged in three separate circular slots within a slightly raised rectangular camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. The front camera is placed within a centred hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. It comes with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix Hot 40i packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For security, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is likely placed on the power button on the right edge of the handset.

Since the model unveiled in Saudi Arabia carries ‘NFC' with its name, as seen in the post shared by the company, it is speculated that there may be other Infinix Hot 40i models without NFC support. NFC allows short-range contactless data transfer and also allows contactless payments via apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay.

