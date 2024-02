Infinix Hot 40i was launched in India on Friday, February 16, a couple of months after it was initially unveiled in Saudi Arabia. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also features a dual rear camera system with AI support and is claimed to house the segment's first 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The phone is offered in four colour options and will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

Infinix Hot 40i price in India, availability

Offered in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black and Starfall Green colour options, the Infinix Hot 40i starts in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, including bank offers. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be available for sale in the country from February 21.

Infinix Hot 40i specifications, features

Sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480nits of peak brightness, the Infinix Hot 40i comes with an 89.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC1 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB. It ships with Android 13-based XOS 13.0.

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 40i carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a Quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor accompanied by dual flash.

The centred hole-punch slot of the selfie camera on the Infinix Hot 40i is surrounded by the Magic Ring feature. It is a collapsible tab similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, which shows users call and message notifications and other important alerts in a comprehensible manner.

The Infinix Hot 40i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The phone comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, FM and NFC connectivity. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 190g, the handset measures 163.59mm x 75.5mm x 8.30mm in size.

