Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC

Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC

Poco X6 Neo is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 18:03 IST
Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13R Pro was launched in China in November

Highlights
  • Poco X6 Neo could come as a rebranded version of Redmi Note 13R Pro
  • It could have an IP54-rated build for water resistance
  • Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R Pro
Advertisement

Poco could be gearing up to launch the Poco X6 Neo in India soon as the first phone from the company with the Neo branding. There's still no word from the Xiaomi sub-brand on an official date for the handset, but a tipster has suggested its potential launch timeline, specifications and pricing. The Poco X6 Neo is said to go official next month. It could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X claimed that the Poco X6 Neo could go official in India next month with a price tag of around or below Rs. 15,000. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and could be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

The Poco X6 Neo is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging support. It could have an IP54-rated build for water resistance and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, the Poco X6 Neo was tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The latter was launched in China in November with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Poco X6 Neo and Redmi Note 13R Pro will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded phone. The Redmi Note 13R Pro has a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R Pro with 33W fast charging support.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi Note 13R Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X6 Neo, Poco X6 Neo Price in India, Poco X6 Neo Specifications, Poco, Redmi Note 13R Pro, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Bard Gets Big Upgrade; Can Generate AI Images, Supports More Languages
  2. Poco X6 Neo Could Launch in India Next Month; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC
  3. Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
  4. Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings in India to Start on February 8
  7. Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch
  8. Realme 12+ 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA Certification Site; Key Specifications Listed
  9. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising
  10. Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »