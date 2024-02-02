Poco could be gearing up to launch the Poco X6 Neo in India soon as the first phone from the company with the Neo branding. There's still no word from the Xiaomi sub-brand on an official date for the handset, but a tipster has suggested its potential launch timeline, specifications and pricing. The Poco X6 Neo is said to go official next month. It could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X claimed that the Poco X6 Neo could go official in India next month with a price tag of around or below Rs. 15,000. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and could be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

The Poco X6 Neo is said to carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging support. It could have an IP54-rated build for water resistance and include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, the Poco X6 Neo was tipped to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro. The latter was launched in China in November with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The Poco X6 Neo and Redmi Note 13R Pro will have identical specifications if the former is indeed a rebranded phone. The Redmi Note 13R Pro has a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R Pro with 33W fast charging support.

