Apple is reportedly working on a new category of products. The Cupertino-based tech giant is tipped to have a foldable device under development. Reports suggest that it could carry a larger screen compared to most foldable smartphones currently available in the market. The model has also been speculated to be comparable to the latest iPad Mini. A recent report also tipped the launch timeline of this rumoured Apple foldable device.

A report by The Elec claims that Apple is working on a foldable device, tipped to be a smartphone with a large display. The report says that the inner screen of this purported book-style foldable may measure around 7 to 8-inch, particularly anywhere between 7.6 and 8.4-inch.

If true, this device could be Apple's first foldable smartphone or tablet. The report also claims that the Apple foldable may launch either by 2026 or 2027.

The rumoured size of the Apple foldable smartphone may replace the iPad Mini, which was refreshed in 2021 and carries an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen. This model currently starts in India at Rs. 49,900. The 2021 iPad Mini is powered by an in-house A15 Bionic chipset. It is available in storage variants of 64GB and 256GB and in Pink, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey colour options.

An earlier report claimed that Apple is working towards upgrading the iPad Mini with an OLED display. It is also likely to feature a larger display compared to the current model. The screen of the iPad Mini, tipped to launch in 2026, could measure 8.7-inch, a good 0.4-inch bigger than the current iPad model. It is, however, still claimed to be able to retain its smallest iPad status.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.