Infinix Hot 40i was first unveiled in November 2023 in Saudi Arabia and has since become available in select markets globally. However, it has yet to launch in India. The company is yet to confirm the launch of the model in the country, but recent leaks have suggested that the model may be available in the Indian market soon. Previously some launch details alongside a few features of the Indian variant of the handset were tipped. Now a tipster shared live images of the model and suggested key camera and display specifications.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Infinix Hot 40i is expected to launch in India with a segment-first 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 90Hz display with a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor. The handset is also said to come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system alongside a Quad-LED ring flash unit.

[Exclusive] Infinix will launch the Infinix Hot 40i in India this month.

It will be India's first 32MP selfie camera phone and a 90Hz punch-hole display phone in the segment.

Will launch in four colour variants (this is the Palm Blue colour option) and will feature a vibrant glow… pic.twitter.com/3hI0ANtPzg — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 6, 2024

The tipster also added that the Indian version of the Infinix Hot 40i is likely to launch in four colour options, similar to its global variant. Palm Blue is confirmed to be one of the shades. The back panel of the handset is tipped to feature a vibrant glow design that will likely offer a colour-changing effect under natural light.

Previously, the Infinix Hot 40i was tipped to launch in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations. It is also said to be the cheapest 256GB smartphone in India. The phone is likely to launch in the first half of February and be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The global variant of the Infinix Hot 40i is offered in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Starfall Green colour options. It is priced at SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300) respectively for the 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants.

The Infinix Hot 40i Indian variant is likely to launch with similar specifications as its global counterpart. Therefore, the phone may come with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612) display, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It could also ship with Android 13-based UI.

