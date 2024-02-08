Technology News

Infinix Hot 40i India Variant Key Camera, Display Details Leak Alongside Live Images

Infinix Hot 40i is said to be equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2024 12:42 IST
Infinix Hot 40i India Variant Key Camera, Display Details Leak Alongside Live Images

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 40i seen in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black and Starfall Green shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 40i India variant is likely to be similar to the global one
  • The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • The Infinix Hot 40i may be offered in two RAM and storage configurations
Infinix Hot 40i was first unveiled in November 2023 in Saudi Arabia and has since become available in select markets globally. However, it has yet to launch in India. The company is yet to confirm the launch of the model in the country, but recent leaks have suggested that the model may be available in the Indian market soon. Previously some launch details alongside a few features of the Indian variant of the handset were tipped. Now a tipster shared live images of the model and suggested key camera and display specifications.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Infinix Hot 40i is expected to launch in India with a segment-first 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 90Hz display with a centred hole-punch slot to hold the front camera sensor. The handset is also said to come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system alongside a Quad-LED ring flash unit.

The tipster also added that the Indian version of the Infinix Hot 40i is likely to launch in four colour options, similar to its global variant. Palm Blue is confirmed to be one of the shades. The back panel of the handset is tipped to feature a vibrant glow design that will likely offer a colour-changing effect under natural light.

Previously, the Infinix Hot 40i was tipped to launch in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations. It is also said to be the cheapest 256GB smartphone in India. The phone is likely to launch in the first half of February and be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

The global variant of the Infinix Hot 40i is offered in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Starfall Green colour options. It is priced at SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300) respectively for the 4GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants.

The Infinix Hot 40i Indian variant is likely to launch with similar specifications as its global counterpart. Therefore, the phone may come with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612) display, a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It could also ship with Android 13-based UI.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Infinix Hot 40i, Infinix Hot 40i India launch, Infinix Hot 40i price in India, Infinix Hot 40i specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Working on Clamshell-Style Foldable iPhone Prototypes, Folding iPad: Report
Apple Releases MGIE AI Image Editing Tool Capable of Making Detailed Edits Using Text Prompts

